CPL 2023 Match 25, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns in Match No. 25 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, September 13 (September 14 in India). The Providence Stadium in Guyana will play host to this match.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, have had an outstanding campaign thus far. Although they are placed second in the table, the Warriors are yet to lose a match.

Their net run rate of +2.110 shows how dominant they have been. A win in their next game will help them dethrone Kieron Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders from the top of the points table.

The Tallawahs, led by Brandon King, need some inspiration to turn their fortunes around. They are currently on a four-match losing streak and are placed fifth on the points table.

They will head into the match after losing to the Knight Riders by seven wickets. After being set a target of 155, the Knight Riders romped home with 16 balls to spare.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Match 25, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 13, 2023, Wednesday, 07.00 p.m. local time (September 14, Thursday, 4:30 a.m. IST)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium has generally been a belter, especially in the CPL. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way to go.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Weather Forecast

Playing conditions are expected to be pleasant as there is no chance of rain as of now in Guyana. Temperatures will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir (c), Junior Sinclair

Jamaica Tallawahs

Brandon King (c), Amir Jangoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks (wk), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Kelvin Pitman, Salman Irshad

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Prediction

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs have had completely different fortunes in the tournament until now. The Warriors will go into the match as firm favourites.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

