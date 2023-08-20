Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will lock horns in Match 6 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Sunday, August 20 (Monday, August 21 in India). The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia will play host to this match.

The Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, are placed on top of the table with three points and a net run rate of +1.080 thanks to one win in three matches. They did not have the best of starts in the tournament after losing to Jamaica Tallawahs by 11 runs.

However, they made amends by beating the Barbados Royals by 54 runs. Matthew Forde earned the Player of the Match award for picking up three crucial wickets. The Kings' recent match against Guyana Amazon Warriors did not produce a result due to rain.

The Patriots, led by Evin Lewis, are currently placed fifth in the table. Their previous match against Kieron Pollard's Trinbago Knight Riders saw only three over played and was eventually washed out due to rain.

Sheldon Cottrell was impressive as he finished with figures of 2-0-10-1. The left-arm fast bowler got the all-important wicket of opening batter Martin Guptill, who is capable of tearing apart the best bowling lineups. Blessing Muzarabani bowled a solitary over.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Match Details

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Match 6, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 21, 2023, Monday, 04:30 am IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Pitch Report

While the pitch at the venue in St Lucia has been a decent one for batting, the bowlers have also had their say. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain from 4 pm onwards, meaning another wash out is possible. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Probable XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

Johnson Charles (wk), Faf du Plessis, Sadrack Descarte, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Roston Chase, Roshon Primus, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Chris Sole, Jair McAlister

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis ©, Andre Fletcher, Ambati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua da Silva, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Blessing Muzarabani

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Match Prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have a decent bowling lineup and the Kings may not find it easy against them. The Patriots will go into the match as favourites.

Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

