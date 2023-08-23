The Jamaica Tallawahs and the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will lock horns in the seventh match of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Thursday, August 24. The Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts will host this match.

Led by Brandon King, The Tallawahs are currently placed second in the table with three points and a net run rate of +0.550. They started their campaign by beating the Saint Lucia Kings by 11 runs at the Daren Sammy Stadium.

Their second match against the Trinbago Knight Riders was called off due to rain.

The Patriots, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with two points from as many matches. Both their matches were abandoned due to the inclement weather in St Lucia.

Sheldon Cottrell looked impressive in the two overs he bowled against the Knight Riders. Their batters, however, will be itching to get into the park.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Match 7, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 24, 2023, Thursday, 04.30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Pitch Report

The pitch in St Kitts has been an excellent one for the batters. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in St Kitts. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs

Brandon King (c), Amir Jangoo, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Shamarh Brooks, Raymon Reifer, Kirk McKenzie, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, and Nicholas Gordon.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis (c), Andre Fletcher, Ambati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua da Silva, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, and Blessing Muzarabani.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Prediction

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have a strong squad at their disposal and are one of the teams to beat. They will go into the match as favourites.

Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

