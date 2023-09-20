Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns in the Qualifier 1 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, September 20 (Thursday, September 21 in India). The Providence Stadium in Guyana will play host to this match.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, have had an incredible campaign thus far in the tournament. Having won eight out of 10 matches and lost only one, they finished on top of the table with a net run rate of +1.725.

The Warriors will go into the match after beating the Rovman Powell-led Barbados Royals by 88 runs. Shai Hope won the Player of the Match award for his 106 runs off 44 balls that included nine fours and eight sixes.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, finished the league stage with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.903 thanks to wins in six out of 10 matches in the tournament.

They will be a tad low on confidence after losing to the Warriors by six wickets in their last league match. Keacy Carty scored 83 runs off 49 balls, but his knock went in vain as the Warriors chased down a target of 177 with 10 balls to spare.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Qualifier 1, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 20, 2023, Wednesday, 07.00 pm local time (September 21, Thursday, 4:30 am IST)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Guyana is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Guyana. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saim Ayub, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Azam Khan (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Kelvon Anderson, Gudakesh Motie, Ronsford Beaton, Imran Tahir (c), Shamar Joseph

Trinbago Knight Riders

Martin Guptill, Mark Deyal, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Samit Patel, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Kadeem Alleyne, Jaden Carmichael, Terrance Hinds

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Prediction

Both teams have been in good form and it is tough to pick an outright winner. Given all the factors, the team batting second should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

