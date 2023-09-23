CPL 2023: Qualifier 2, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns in the Qualifier 2 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Friday, September 22 (Saturday, September 23 in India). The Providence Stadium in Guyana will play host to this match.

The Tallawahs, led by Brandon King, went through a phase in the league stage where they lost five matches in a row. But now they are one step away from meeting Trinbago Knight Riders in the final.

The Tallawahs will be high on confidence after beating Saint Lucia Kings by five wickets in the Eliminator. Fabian Allen won the Player of the Match award for picking up four crucial wickets.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, on the other hand, topped the league stage after losing only one match. However, they are now on the verge of getting out of the ongoing tournament.

They lost to the Knight Riders by seven wickets in the Qualifier 1. After being asked to chase down 167, the Knights romped home with 11 balls to spare.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Details

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Qualifier 2, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 22, 2023, Friday, 07.00 pm local time (September 23, Saturday, 4:30 am IST)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Guyana has been an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Guyana. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs

Saim Ayub, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Kelvon Anderson, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir (c)

Trinbago Knight Riders

Brandon King (c), Alex Hales, Steven Taylor, Shamarh Brooks (wk), Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Raymon Reifer, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Prediction

Guyana Amazon Warriors are yet to lose two matches in a row in the tournament. Hence, after losing to the Knight Riders, they are expected to stage a comeback.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

