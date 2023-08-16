CPL 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 will start today (August 16) in St Lucia. As per IST, the tournament opener will start on August 17 at 4:30am. Home team St Lucia Kings will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the opening game of the season.

Four other teams, namely Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Guyana Amazon Warriors, will play in CPL 2023. Trinbago Knight Riders are the most successful team in the tournament's history, having won four championships, whereas Jamaica Tallawahs are the defending champions.

Top names of West Indies cricket will participate in this competition. Former Indian player Ambati Rayudu is also set to make his CPL debut for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Here's a look at the telecast, live streaming and match timing details for the Caribbean Premier League.

CPL 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports network owns the rights to telecast all matches of the Caribbean Premier League in India. The matches will be live telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The telecast channel may change once the Asia Cup 2023 begins.

As per IST, the matches will start 7:30 PM, 4:30 AM and 5:30 AM. Fans can watch some of the games in the evening, while they will have to wake up early in the morning to catch the other matches live.

CPL 2023 live streaming in India

Caribbean Premier League live streaming will be available on FanCode. Fans having a monthly or annual pass on the platform can watch the CPL matches through that subscription. New users have a special option of buying a pass worth ₹99, which will be valid for all the matches.

The platform also offers a pass for each match, which costs ₹15. There will be 34 matches in CPL from August 16 to September 24 (August 17 to September 25 in India).