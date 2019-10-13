CPL T20 final, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents: Match preview, pitch report, playing XI and key players

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 108 // 13 Oct 2019, 00:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents.

The final of the Caribbean Premier League 2019 is all set to take place tonight as Guyana Amazon Warriors will put their unbeaten streak on the line against Barbados Tridents in the title clash. The Guyana-based franchise have never won the CPL trophy while the Tridents had won the second season of the tournament in 2014.

When the two teams had locked horns earlier in the league phase, the Warriors had won both games while they also defeated their rivals in the Qualifier 1 match. Hence, Shoaib Malik's men will start as favorites to win this encounter.

However, an interesting fact to note is that the Guyana Amazon Warriors have finished at the runners-up position on four occasions. They were also the runners-up to the Barbados Tridents in CPL 2014.

Thus, it will be interesting to see whether the table-toppers of CPL 2019 are finally able to snap their jinx or if the Barbados Tridents win their second CPL trophy tonight.

Here's a look at the pitch report, weather conditions, predicted playing XIs and key players for final match of CPL 2019.

Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Qualifier 2: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Date: 12th October 2019

Start Time: 3:00 PM Local Time, 2:30 AM IST on 13th October 2019

Advertisement

Weather report

The skies are expected to stay clear throughout the course of the match which means we will get a full 20-overs a side match.

Pitch report

The pitch will offer support to the spinners and once again, the par score in the first innings will be 150. If the team batting first posts 150 or more on the board, it will definitely gain the upper hand in the match.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will retain the same playing XI as they will look to continue their unbeaten streak in the final. Imran Tahir and Shoaib Malik will be the key overseas players while Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran will be the local players to watch out for.

Expected Playing XI

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik(C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd and Imran Tahir

Barbados Tridents

St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

JP Duminy had suffered an injury in the 2nd Qualifier against Trinbago Knight Riders. The Barbados Tridents will hope that he recovers to full fitness before the final otherwise, they will have to include Daniel Christian in the match squad. The trio of Alex Hales, Hayden Walsh and Shakib Al Hasan will be the key to Barbados Tridents' success.

Expected Playing XI

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Daniel Christian, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder(C), Harry Gurney, Hayden Walsh and Jonathan Carter