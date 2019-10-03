×
CPL T20, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Match Preview, Pitch Report, Playing XI and Key Players

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
29   //    03 Oct 2019, 14:14 IST

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Table-toppers of Caribbean Premier League 2019, the Guyana Amazon Warriors will host the bottom-placed Jamaica Tallawahs side in the penultimate match of CPL 2019's league stage contests. The Warriors have already sealed their place in the first qualifier, while the Jamaica Tallawahs have been eliminated from the tournament.

When these two teams met earlier this season, the Guyana-based franchise recorded a comfortable win, owing to a fine batting performance from skipper Shoaib Malik.

Talking about the players to watch out for, Jamaica Tallawahs will expect Chris Gayle and Glenn Phillips to come to the party in their final match of the season. On the other side, the Warriors will hope that Brandon King and Chris Green continue their good form heading into the playoffs.

Also Read - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Match details

Date: 4th October 2019

Time: 3:30 AM IST, 18:00 local time (3rd October)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Weather Report

There are no predictions for rain which means the fans will get a full 20-overs a side match in Guyana.

Pitch Report

The spin-friendly conditions will trouble the batsmen. However, they can take advantage of the shorter boundaries of the stadium to amass the runs. Anything above 160 will be a par score on this pitch.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir will be the player to watch out for
Imran Tahir will be the player to watch out for

As the Guyana Amazon Warriors won their previous match with ease, expect them to field the same squad for this match.

Batting

Key Players - Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King

The batting unit of the Warriors has played a crucial role in the team's unbeaten streak. All the batsmen have contributed their bit to the team's cause and the young Caribbean talent has blended well with the international names.

Bowling

Key Players - Chris Green, Imran Tahir and Shoaib Malik

As mentioned ahead, the conditions in Guyana will favour the spinners and hence, the Warriors will expect the spinners to trouble the opposition batsmen. The team's captain Shoaib Malik would look to bowl at least 2-3 overs in the match and break a few partnerships.

Expected playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir and Ben Laughlin.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Can the Tallawahs end their season on a high
Can the Tallawahs end their season on a high

The Jamaican-based franchise has a chance of ending their season on a high by ending Guyana's unbeaten streak. They may name their best eleven players of the squad to take the field against the Warriors.

Batting

Key Players - Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle and Glenn Phillips

The highest run-scorer of CPL 2019 Glenn Phillips would hope that the big names of his side support him in the batting department. Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith need to bring their 'A' game to the table in the final match of their season.

Bowling

Key Players - Imran Khan, Zahir Khan and Ramaal Lewis

The bowling attack of the Jamaican franchise has been a letdown for them this season. However, the trio of Imran, Zahir and Lewis will try to pull off their best performance of the season in the last game.

Expected Playing XI

Chris Gayle, Glenn Phillips (WK), Dwayne Smith, Liton Das, Chadwick Walton (C), Trevor Griffith, Ramaal Lewis, Imran Khan, Shamar Springer, Zahir Khan, Jerome Taylor.

