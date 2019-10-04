CPL T20, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Match Preview, Pitch Report, Playing XI and Key Players

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 18 // 04 Oct 2019, 17:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

After locking horns with each other just 5 nights ago, the defending champions of the Caribbean Premier League, Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the table-toppers Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final match of the league round.

Kieron Pollard's men had kicked off the season in a dominant way. However, they lost their momentum midway to fall to the 4th position on the standings. On the other side, Guyana are yet to lose a match this season.

The result of this match will have a huge impact on the playoffs because if the Knight Riders manage to break the winning streak of the Warriors, they will earn themselves a place in the 1st Qualifier. This means that a defeat for Shoaib Malik's side tonight will force them to take on the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise once again on 6th October.

Given how important this match is for both the sides, let us now have a look at the pitch report, weather conditions, predicted playing XIs and key players for this fixture.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date: 5th October 2019

Start Time: 5:30 AM IST, 20:00 local time (4th October)

Weather Report

There are no predictions for rain throughout the day but the humidity levels will be high at night.

Advertisement

Pitch Report

Once again, the spinners will dominate the proceedings at the Providence Stadium and as witnessed in the previous game, the batsmen will find it really hard to tackle the slower bowlers. Anything above 150 will be a par score in the first innings.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Given the way the home side crushed the Jamaica Tallawahs in their previous match, there should no changes in the playing XI.

Batting

Key Players - Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford and Brandon King

Shoaib Malik proved why he is so highly-rated in the T20 format with his all-round brilliance in the last match. The captain will expect Rutherford to continue his same form in the upcoming encounter while he would hope that King regains his form before the 1st Qualifier.

Bowling

Key Players - Imran Tahir, Chris Green and Qais Ahmed

Imran Tahir starred for the Warriors in the last match. His 3-wicket haul helped Guyana bowl Jamaica Tallawahs out for just 76 runs. The South African spinner will have the back of Green and Ahmed in the bowling attack.

Expected playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir and Qais Ahmed.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

With back-to-back defeats in their previous games, Trinbago Knight Riders will look to pull off a memorable performance to seal their position in the Top 2.

Batting

Key Players - Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard and Colin Munro

The way Lendl Simmons has established himself as a match-winner for Trinbago Knight Riders this year, the fans would hope that he comes all guns blazing in the final league match. But, for the team's win, Simmons will need the help of skipper Pollard and New Zealand's explosive batsman, Munro.

Bowling

Key Players - Chris Jordan, Jimmy Neesham and Khary Pierre

The bowling unit needs to take wickets regularly so as to put pressure on the opposition batting side. The trio of Jordan, Neesham and Pierre has the ability scalp wickets and if they execute their plans perfectly, the Knight Riders may conquer the Warriors tonight.

Expect Playing XI

Jimmy Neesham, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Javon Searles, Mark Deyal, Chris Jordan, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan