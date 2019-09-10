×
CPL T20, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Match Preview, Pitch Report, Playing XI and Key Players

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
101   //    10 Sep 2019, 17:21 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

After a day's break, the Caribbean Premier League returns with St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots hosting the Jamaica Tallawahs. Both the teams are coming off defeats and will be eager to bounce back.

While the Patriots suffered an 8 wickets loss to the Guyana Amazon Warriors last time around, the Tallawahs lost their tournament opener to the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Fabian Allen has sparkled for the Patriots in the batting department, notching up 63 runs in 2 matches. However, he has received little support and skipper Carlos Brathwaite would expect the other batsmen to step up in this game. Similarly, Andre Russell and George Worker will need more support from Jamaica's top order.


St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots knocked the Jamaica Tallawahs out of the 2018 edition of the competition by defeating them in the Eliminator as a result of which Chris Gayle's men will seek revenge when they take the field for this game.

Match details

Date: 11th September 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 03:30 AM (India), 6:00 PM (10th September, Local)

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Weather report

Showers are expected late in the night, however, they are unlikely to affect the game.

Pitch report

The average run rate at St. Kitts last season was 9, which is evidence of how good the surface was for batting. However, this will be the first game at this venue this season which makes it hard to predict just how the pitch will play.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Fabian Allen has a strike rate of 190.91 this season
Fabian Allen has a strike rate of 190.91 this season


After two losses in two games, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots may alter their playing XI and include Dominic Drakes in place of Usama Mir.

Batting

Key Players - Evin Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez and Fabian Allen

While Allen is the leading run-scorer for the Patriots this season, the team's star batsmen, Evin Lewis and Mohammad Hafeez, are yet to get going. Lewis has scored 45 runs in 2 matches while the Pakistani all-rounder Hafeez has been able to aggregate just 30 runs. Both players will look to step up and lead from the front in St. Kitts' first home game of the season.

Bowling

Key Players - Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Dominic Drakes

Sheldon Cottrell has impressed thus far with 4 wickets to his name. However, his pace bowling partner Alzarri Joseph needs to step up in this game. Left-arm fast bowler Drakes will also look to cement his spot in the team with a good performance against the Tallawahs.

Expected playing XI

Kjorn Ottley, Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Jason Mohammed, Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Jamaica Tallawahs

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)


Jamaica Tallawahs could replace Christopher Lamont with Ramaal Lewis for this fixture.

Batting

Key Players - George Worker, Andre Russell and Chris Gayle

The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, who is seemingly playing his final Caribbean Premier League season, will look to return to form against the Patriots. If Gayle gets going, the likes of Russell and Worker will have a good platform from which to launch at the back end of the innings.

Bowling

Key Players - Andre Russell, Jerome Taylor and Steven Jacobs

The bowling unit of Jamaica Tallawahs failed miserably against the Knight Riders and will look to bounce back in style. The trio of Russell, Jerome Taylor and Steven Jacobs will hold the key with the ball for Jamaica.

Expected playing XI

Chris Gayle (C), Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, George Worker, Andre Russell, Shamar Springer, Steven Jacobs, Jerome Taylor, Ramaal Lewis, Oshane Thomas.

Caribbean Premier League 2019 Jamaica Tallawahs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chris Gayle Carlos Brathwaite
