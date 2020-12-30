Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"It creates the fairest contest" - Pat Cummins on red-ball vs. pink-ball debate

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins
Ayush Chaurasia
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 30 Dec 2020, 14:58 IST
News
Advertisement

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins believes red ball produces the fairest competition between bat and ball in Tests. He also opines that pink ball Tests are great events, but should only be played once or twice a year.

In the ongoing Test series against India, Pat Cummins and his team comfortably won the Adelaide game, a pink ball test. Australia's record in pink-ball games is terrific as they have won all eight of their day and night encounters.

Even though Australia have a 100% win record in day-night Test games, Pat Cummins believes red-ball cricket is here to stay. Speaking in a press conference, the fast bowler said:

"I still love Test cricket with the red ball as well. The games with the pink ball are great as in an event, like one or two Tests maybe in a year. But red-ball Test, yeah! that's not going anywhere. I think it creates the fairest contest between bat and ball. We had some great pink-ball Test matches, and I think the Adelaide Oval did a great job with the pitch they provided, but I still feel with the red ball you have the best contest."

Pat Cummins was more successful against India in the day-night Test in Adelaide as he picked seven wickets in that encounter. In the second Test, the Kolkata Knight Riders bowler could only manage three wickets.

Shane Warne disagrees with Pat Cummins

Shane Warne
Shane Warne

Shane Warne's recent opinion regarding the pink ball has brought in a raging debate in Test cricket. The Australian spinner believes that pink ball should be used for all Test matches, including day games. Warne feels the red ball goes soft too quickly, and as a result, the bowlers find it hard to get some purchase out of it. 

"I believe the pink ball should be used in all Test matches. Day games, not just day-night games, I think the pink ball you can actually see the ball easier, crowd can see the ball easier. It generally does more than the red ball, and it looks fantastic on TV. So why not use a pink ball the whole time?"

However, Cummins is in the opposite camp as he feels pink ball Tests should happen only once or twice a year. Will ICC listen to Warne or continue to see pink-ball only in a handful of games in a year? Time will tell.

Published 30 Dec 2020, 14:58 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Pat Cummins Shane Warne Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी