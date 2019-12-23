Cricket Australia prepares itself for smoke stoppages during SCG Test

Sydney will host the New Year Test

Cricket Australia is chalking out possible solutions if play during the Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground were to be halted due to the thick smoke caused by the rampant bushfires in New South Wales.

On the 21st of December, the Big Bash League fixture between the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Thunder at Canberra was suspended after thick smoke made play untenable.

Over the past few days, bushfires in New South Wales have wreaked havoc and have disrupted several walks of life, including cricket. While the initial reason for the abandonment on Saturday was reported to be a lack of visibility, it was later revealed that the air quality was quite poor too.

Consequently, the New Year Test at the SCG could be under threat, especially considering the blanket of smoke that has engulfed Sydney recently. However, CA seem to have potential safeguards in place, meaning that they’re prepared for the eventuality.

Peter Roach, CA’s head of operations, said,

We hope not, but potentially. What we've seen in Sydney and Canberra is that it comes to a point where it becomes a challenge. Rules are in place, like rain, to add time for suspended play. What we are finding is that it can come in quick, but it can also go quick so it's unlikely it will be there for a full day. We might see some challenges across that day, but we'll play it like rain or adverse weather. What we've seen is about one day in ten is proving a challenge, we hope it won't come during the Test but we also understand that it might.

Australia hold a 1-0 advantage over New Zealand coming into the 2nd Test of the three-match series. However, if the Black Caps were to turn the tables on the hosts, the SCG could be the platform for a gripping finale.