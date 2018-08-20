Jonny Bairstow's injury update, Laxman's and Warne's autobiographies, and more - Cricket News of Today, 20th August 2018.

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 264 // 20 Aug 2018, 22:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It is Day 3's play that is happening at Trent Bridge, on the third match of the Specsavers England-India test series. After scoring 329 in the first innings and clinching a 168-run lead after dismantling the hosts for 161, India resumed their second innings today morning at 124 for 2. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara carried India without harm for an entire session, during which both players registered their 50s.

Post lunch, Pujara was dismissed, while Kohli continued on, notching his 23rd Test hundred, but falling soon afterwards. India is now at 282 for 4 in their second innings, their lead standing now at 450 runs. It is safe to say that the match has effectively gone out of England's favour.

Meanwhile, take a look at the top news headlines from the world of cricket, below:

__________________________________________________________________________

#5 Trinbago Knight Riders clinch final-ball thriller in the CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders celebrating the win

Trinbago Knight Riders' Javon Scantlebury-Searles sent the final ball of the match crashing to the fence as his side clinched a nerve-racking victory over Jamaica Tallawahs by four wickets, in a high-scoring Caribbean Premier League match at Lauderhill, Florida.

Batting first, Jamaica were looking to bounce back from their first and only defeat of the tournament so far in their previous game, but it looked bad after they fell to 47 for 3 at a particular stage. It was then that David Miller came in, who then raced to his fifty off just 26 balls while opener Phillips reached his half-century off 46 balls.

Phillips kept scoring until he reached 80 when he was caught and bowled off Dwayne Bravo. The partnership between the duo crossed 112 runs. Miller (72 not out) continued on until he struck the final two balls of his side's innings to the fence as they finished at 182-5.

Trinbago's start was not really marvellous either, as they slipped to 28-3 after six overs. Then came Colin Munro (67) who was well supported by the Bravo brothers - Darren and Dwayne - who struck five sixes apiece to their team to nearly the end. Dwayne then fell with them still needing six runs off the final three balls but Scantlebury-Searles maintained his nerve to hit the required boundary in an exciting finish.

1 / 5 NEXT