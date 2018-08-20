Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jonny Bairstow's injury update, Laxman's and Warne's autobiographies, and more - Cricket News of Today, 20th August 2018.

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
264   //    20 Aug 2018, 22:25 IST

It is Day 3's play that is happening at Trent Bridge, on the third match of the Specsavers England-India test series. After scoring 329 in the first innings and clinching a 168-run lead after dismantling the hosts for 161, India resumed their second innings today morning at 124 for 2. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara carried India without harm for an entire session, during which both players registered their 50s.

Post lunch, Pujara was dismissed, while Kohli continued on, notching his 23rd Test hundred, but falling soon afterwards. India is now at 282 for 4 in their second innings, their lead standing now at 450 runs. It is safe to say that the match has effectively gone out of England's favour.

Meanwhile, take a look at the top news headlines from the world of cricket, below:

__________________________________________________________________________

#5 Trinbago Knight Riders clinch final-ball thriller in the CPL

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Trinbago Knight Riders celebrating the win

Trinbago Knight Riders' Javon Scantlebury-Searles sent the final ball of the match crashing to the fence as his side clinched a nerve-racking victory over Jamaica Tallawahs by four wickets, in a high-scoring Caribbean Premier League match at Lauderhill, Florida.

Batting first, Jamaica were looking to bounce back from their first and only defeat of the tournament so far in their previous game, but it looked bad after they fell to 47 for 3 at a particular stage. It was then that David Miller came in, who then raced to his fifty off just 26 balls while opener Phillips reached his half-century off 46 balls.

Phillips kept scoring until he reached 80 when he was caught and bowled off Dwayne Bravo. The partnership between the duo crossed 112 runs. Miller (72 not out) continued on until he struck the final two balls of his side's innings to the fence as they finished at 182-5.

Trinbago's start was not really marvellous either, as they slipped to 28-3 after six overs. Then came Colin Munro (67) who was well supported by the Bravo brothers - Darren and Dwayne - who struck five sixes apiece to their team to nearly the end. Dwayne then fell with them still needing six runs off the final three balls but Scantlebury-Searles maintained his nerve to hit the required boundary in an exciting finish.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Trinbago Knight Riders VVS Laxman Shane Warne
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli losing no.1 rank, update on Kohli's injury...
RELATED STORY
Samson's aid for Kerala victims, Pant's possible debut...
RELATED STORY
Stokes gets new lease of life, AB de Villiers in new...
RELATED STORY
Kohli kisses wedding ring, Archer takes sensational...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's net-worth revealed, Sohail Tanvir's...
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes to miss 2nd Test, Anderson injures himself,...
RELATED STORY
Jonny Bairstow suffers injury on field; Jos Buttler...
RELATED STORY
Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Indian cricketers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when the ball hit the stumps but the bails...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 23/0 (9.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England need 498 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us