IPL '19 to move out of India, Indian cricketer misses County stint, and more - Cricket News Today, 11 September 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
1.75K   //    11 Sep 2018, 19:55 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
KL Rahul acknowledges the crowd after reaching his hundred

The fifth and final Test match of the Specsavers England-India series is going on at the Oval, and India is showing all hopes of a remarkable fight in the fourth innings while chasing 464 to win. Though the game still remains a losing cause, or at best, a draw, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are piling on runs, and hopes as well, amongst the Indian camp.

As the latest reports come from the venue, India is at 274/5, Rahul batting at 141 and Pant batting at 79. The duo has stitched a 153-run stand in the sixth wicket until now. India now needs 190 runs to win with five wickets in hand, and to avoid a draw they must chase the target within 39 more overs.

Meanwhile, here we bring you the top cricketing stories from elsewhere in the world. Read on to know more.

__________________________________________________________________________

#5 Stuart Broad playing on despite injury

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
Stuart Broad in jubilation after picking up Virat Kohli's wicket

As mentioned, the final Test of the England-India series is going on, and India is fighting a nearly lost cause. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Stuart Broad has suffered an injury, but he is still playing on, as the game has just begun for its final day.

BBC correspondent Jonathan Agnew had tweeted out earlier, that England pacer Broad may have suffered a rib-injury while batting against Jasprit Bumrah in the third innings. Still, he continued, and even bowled five overs before the end of play on day four, also picking up the all-important scalp of Virat Kohli off the latter's very first ball. But later on, he apparently turned to watch television in his hotel room and subsequently caused an aggravation of his injury, as reported by various sources today morning.

But Broad is still playing, and television cameras have been able to pick up a blue taping on his side that can be seen through his shirt. He has also bowled a few overs so far, his total figures from the fourth innings being 11-1-35-1 until now.

