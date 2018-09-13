Sachin names standout player, MS Dhoni on why India lost in England, and more - Cricket News Today, 13th September 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 514 // 13 Sep 2018, 19:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Asia Cup is coming up in two days' time, and meanwhile, International Cricket and Team India are taking a short break from what has been a highly disappointing result, in the England series. Though the side lost 1-4 by the final outcome, it would, in fact, be fair to say that they did fight well on several occasions, though unfortunately, they seemed to be not enough in the end.

Therefore, the Asia Cup would be where the side will be looking to redeem themselves now, and Virat Kohli's absence may prove a key factor as well, meanwhile. The Rohit Sharma-led-side will also feature the return of MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and so on, back in the Indian colours.

Meanwhile, take a look at the top stories from today, in the World of Cricket.

__________________________________________________________________________

#5. Sachin Tendulkar names standout player from the Eng-Ind series

Sam Curran was also the man-of-the-series, sharing the honours with Virat Kohli

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted out a few words of praise at England's latest find, Sam Curran. He also said that Curran is the standout player from the whole of the England-India series.

After the conclusion of final Test at the Oval, Tendulkar took to Twitter and while congratulating England for the win, he also mentioned Alastair Cook for playing out a remarkable Test career and lauded Curran's all-around efforts that played a crucial role in the win.

He wrote: "Congratulations, @englandcricket on winning the Test series. #AlastairCook, wishing you an even better post-retirement innings. #SamCurran has been the standout player of this series. Smart thinker. #ENGvIND."

20-year-old Curran played match-winning roles in at least three of the four Tests that the hosts won. He was excluded from the squad in the third game, which is, interestingly, the only game that England lost.

1 / 5 NEXT