Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sachin names standout player, MS Dhoni on why India lost in England, and more - Cricket News Today, 13th September 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
514   //    13 Sep 2018, 19:50 IST

The Asia Cup is coming up in two days' time, and meanwhile, International Cricket and Team India are taking a short break from what has been a highly disappointing result, in the England series. Though the side lost 1-4 by the final outcome, it would, in fact, be fair to say that they did fight well on several occasions, though unfortunately, they seemed to be not enough in the end.

Therefore, the Asia Cup would be where the side will be looking to redeem themselves now, and Virat Kohli's absence may prove a key factor as well, meanwhile. The Rohit Sharma-led-side will also feature the return of MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and so on, back in the Indian colours.

Meanwhile, take a look at the top stories from today, in the World of Cricket.

__________________________________________________________________________

#5. Sachin Tendulkar names standout player from the Eng-Ind series

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
Sam Curran was also the man-of-the-series, sharing the honours with Virat Kohli

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted out a few words of praise at England's latest find, Sam Curran. He also said that Curran is the standout player from the whole of the England-India series.

After the conclusion of final Test at the Oval, Tendulkar took to Twitter and while congratulating England for the win, he also mentioned Alastair Cook for playing out a remarkable Test career and lauded Curran's all-around efforts that played a crucial role in the win.

He wrote: "Congratulations, @englandcricket on winning the Test series. #AlastairCook, wishing you an even better post-retirement innings. #SamCurran has been the standout player of this series. Smart thinker. #ENGvIND."

20-year-old Curran played match-winning roles in at least three of the four Tests that the hosts won. He was excluded from the squad in the third game, which is, interestingly, the only game that England lost.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Cricket News Today
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Big day coming up for India ODI hopefuls, Ian Bell opens...
RELATED STORY
No Kohli for Asia Cup, Bangladesh star banned and more -...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as BCCI announce Asia Cup squad sans Virat...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Suresh Raina deserves another chance in the...
RELATED STORY
World T20 winner retires, Surprise gift for Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
Why is MS Dhoni irreplaceable?
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India will dominate...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the 3rd...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Asian ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us