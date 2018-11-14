×
MS Dhoni's adorable gesture, KKR release Starc and more - Cricket News Today, 14th November 2018

776   //    14 Nov 2018, 18:41 IST

MS Dhoni always makes the news for his kind actions even off the field
Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

After an emphatic series victory over the World T20 Champions, India will travel to Australia on 16th of this month for a two-month long tour.

England's batting woes against spin continue in the second Test against at Pallekele as lower order once again leads the charge. In Ranji trophy, most games of the Round 2 inching towards a definite result tomorrow.

In another world, Australia Women storm their way into the Semi-Finals of the Women's World T20 after three consecutive wins in as many games.

Here's a look at some of the top stories that made the Cricket headlines today:

#1 MS Dhoni's adorable gesture makes the day for his young fan

One of the calmest souls on the cricket field, MS Dhoni always makes the news for his kind actions even off the field.

Former Indian skipper who is currently out of action after being rested from the T20Is against West Indies and Australia is enjoying some quality time with his family and friends.

In of the latest video that went viral on the social media, depicts the softer side of the Indian wicket-keeper. He was seen interacting with one of his young fans while sitting in his car outside the Airport.

The 37-year old breached the security protocols to allow his little fan to get a sight of his hero. He even shook hands and made it a day to remember for the little kid. He was humble and once again showed that he's a man with a golden heart.

Here's the video:

There's no denying the fact that Dhoni's popularity in the country is second to none. And such adoring gestures will only multiply that respect which people hold towards him.

Dhoni will be next in action for India in the three-match ODI series vs Australia in the month of January. It will be an opportunity for him to silence his critics and settle the debate over his abilities with the bat.

