Bollywood actor insults Kohli, Prithvi Shaw's replacement announced, and more - Cricket News Today, 17 December 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.43K   //    17 Dec 2018, 20:29 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The Australian cricket team are inching closer to victory in the ongoing second Test of the five-match series against India being held in Perth.

Chasing 287 for victory, the Indian top order failed to impress as they weren't able to stick around at the crease for a long time. At the of the day, India were at 112-5 with Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari at the crease.

Earlier in the day, after a wicketless first session, the Indian bowlers ripped through Australia's middle and lower order.

However, a 36-run partnership for the last wicket between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood gave them the upper hand once again. They were eventually bowled out for 243 with Mohammed Shami picking up his career-best figures of 6-56.

There was a lot to talk about from the day's play and from other cricketing action around the world.

Let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Umpires step in to stop physical altercation between Kohli and Paine

The two captains were at each other's throats towards the end of the day yesterday and it continued today as well.

While taking a single when he was batting with Usman Khawaja, Kohli came in the path of the Australian captain just as he reached the crease. It might not have been deliberate but the umpire did step in and said a few words to the pair.

The stump mic did pick up what Chris Gaffaney had to say. "That's enough. Play the game, you guys are the captains," he was heard saying in audio broadcast by Channel 7.

Paine replied to that by saying, "Keep your cool, Virat."


