IPL Auction 2019: Date, time, player list, rules, and format

The IPL 2019 auction is just a couple of days away and the teams are busy coming up with new strategies and plotting their buys for the upcoming season.

An initial list of 1003 has been shortened to 346 players, out of which 227 are Indians. The salary cap for each team has risen from ₹ 80 to 82 crore for the season.

For the first time in 11 years, the IPL will see a different auctioneer. Hugh Edmeades is set to replace Richard Madley.

This year's auction will not be as big as last year's, which saw complete overhaul of squads.

IPL auction 2018 date: 18 December 2018

IPL auction 2018 venue: Jaipur, Rajasthan.

IPL auction 2018 time: 14:30 IST

IPL auction 2018 telecast: Star Network and Hotstar (You can also follow the live commentary of Sportskeeda’s IPL Live blog.)

Auction Rules

The 346 players in the auction pool will be sorted into groups based on their role, (batsman, bowler, all-rounder) and split into pots.

- The auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades will then call out the player’s name and teams will start raising their team paddles in order to raise a bid for the players. The bidding will start from the base price of the player and will go on for as long as it has to. The team with the highest bid will get the player.

- The bidding will continue till all the other teams back out and the auctioneer calls the player sold.

- If no team raises the paddle for a considerable period of time, the player will go unsold.

- The unsold players will then go back into the pot and can be bought later on in the day as well.

