Mitch Johnson's retirement, Imran Khan's "massive" cricketing changes, and more - Cricket News of today, 19th August 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
466   //    19 Aug 2018, 22:12 IST

1st Test - Australia v West Indies: Day 3

For the first time so far in the England-India Test series that is going on, India has established what can be called an absolute supremacy over its opponents. Though the visitors could not add much from their overnight score to eventually go all-out at 329, what they did to follow-up with the ball has been so amazing.

As latest news come from the venue, India has restricted the hosts England to a paltry 161 all out, as Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma wreaked havoc on the Trent Bridge pitch, with valuable inputs from Mohammed Shami as well. Meanwhile, here we bring you the top cricketing stories from the rest of the world, for today.

__________________________________________________________________________

#5 Quadrangular A-team series shifted from Vijayawada to Bengaluru

It is raining heavily at Vijayawada, and no play was possible in the last two days - Photo by ESPN
It is raining heavily at Vijayawada, and no play was possible in the last two days - Photo by ESPN

The teams of India-A, India-B, Australia-A and South Africa-A was scheduled to participate in a quadrangular series that was to begin on Friday, August 17, 2018, at Krishna and Vijayawada districts of Andhra Pradesh. However, the matches listed for 17th and 18th August were washed out totally due to rain, without even a ball being bowled.

And as latest news come from the venue, it is being reported that the series has now been shifted out of Vijayawada due to the same reasons. An official from the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) confirmed the news on Saturday, soon after the fourth game in a row was washed out completely., with the grounds not having the required drainage facilities to bring the pitch back to a working state.

With the weather forecast also predicting heavier rains in the coming week, the decision to move the matches out of Vijayawada was taken, with all the points awarded to the teams so far standing to be nullified.

Bengaluru will now host the remainder of the series, whose fixtures are slated for August 23, 25 and 27 when the league matches will be played. This will be followed by the finals, which will be played on August 29, as per a report published by ESPN.

A few matches including the final will be televised and hence those matches will likely be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The other matches are expected to take place at Karnataka State Cricket Association's Alur facility on the outskirts of the city.

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
