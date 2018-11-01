Huge blow for WI, Pakistan star announces ODI retirement and more - Cricket News Today, 1st November 2018

All the headlines from the world of cricket on November 1st 2018

As India clinched the ODI series against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram courtesy of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's record-breaking exploits, there was plenty of headlines both on and off the field. One of them came ahead of the fifth ODI as the visitors suffered an injury blow ahead of the T20I series.

Then came an announcement out of the blue from Pakistan as a former skipper announced that he will no longer take part in white ball cricket for Pakistan and wanted to focus on the longest format of the game. There was also a bold claim from former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar ahead of India's tour against Australia.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Sachin's bold prediction ahead of Australia tour

In the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, Sachin Tendulkar believes that India has a great opportunity to do something special. He believes that the balanced nature of the Indian squad gives them an opportunity to do something that they have never done before in their previous 11 trips to Australia.

Speaking to Cricketnext, Tendulkar said: "Possibly our best chance to go out there and beat them. If you see the Australia teams in the past and compare them to this one, yes we have a very good chance. I mean playing cricket at the highest level, I don't think it is at the highest level at this stage. I think they have had better sides in the past. They have had better players with more experience, this is considerably an inexperienced side."

While the former Indian batsman admitted that Australia are slowly getting back together and will be competitive, he believes that India have the ammunition to challenge them.

"To go out there and challenge them is also not going to be easy but we have the ammunition to go out there and challenge them. We have good fast bowlers, quality spinners. We have good batters. You win Test matches when you score a lot of runs on the board," he added.

