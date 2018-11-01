×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Huge blow for WI, Pakistan star announces ODI retirement and more - Cricket News Today, 1st November 2018

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
325   //    01 Nov 2018, 20:21 IST

All the headlines from the world of cricket on November 1st 2018
All the headlines from the world of cricket on November 1st 2018

As India clinched the ODI series against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram courtesy of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's record-breaking exploits, there was plenty of headlines both on and off the field. One of them came ahead of the fifth ODI as the visitors suffered an injury blow ahead of the T20I series.

Then came an announcement out of the blue from Pakistan as a former skipper announced that he will no longer take part in white ball cricket for Pakistan and wanted to focus on the longest format of the game. There was also a bold claim from former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar ahead of India's tour against Australia.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Sachin's bold prediction ahead of Australia tour

In the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, Sachin Tendulkar believes that India has a great opportunity to do something special. He believes that the balanced nature of the Indian squad gives them an opportunity to do something that they have never done before in their previous 11 trips to Australia.

Speaking to Cricketnext, Tendulkar said: "Possibly our best chance to go out there and beat them. If you see the Australia teams in the past and compare them to this one, yes we have a very good chance. I mean playing cricket at the highest level, I don't think it is at the highest level at this stage. I think they have had better sides in the past. They have had better players with more experience, this is considerably an inexperienced side."

While the former Indian batsman admitted that Australia are slowly getting back together and will be competitive, he believes that India have the ammunition to challenge them.

"To go out there and challenge them is also not going to be easy but we have the ammunition to go out there and challenge them. We have good fast bowlers, quality spinners. We have good batters. You win Test matches when you score a lot of runs on the board," he added.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Azhar Ali Sachin Tendulkar Cricket News Today
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
India announce squad for final 3 ODIs, CSK star announces...
RELATED STORY
Dinesh Chandimal returns after ball-tampering ban, Big...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lankan legend announces retirement, CA and ECB deny...
RELATED STORY
No Kohli for Asia Cup, Bangladesh star banned and more -...
RELATED STORY
World T20 winner retires, Surprise gift for Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
India announce squad for 2nd ODI, Ashwin and Karthik send...
RELATED STORY
14-year-old scores 556, Shikhar Dhawan likely to switch...
RELATED STORY
Ashwin on his success in England, Hussey feels India have...
RELATED STORY
5 Times India and Pakistan faced each other in the finals...
RELATED STORY
Mitch Johnson's retirement, Imran Khan's "massive"...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us