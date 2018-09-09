Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gilchrist compares Rishabh Pant to de Kock, James Anderson fined, and more - Cricket News Today, 9 September 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Sep 2018, 20:18 IST

The fifth and final encounter of the England-India Test series is going on, and India closed their first innings at 292 in reply for the hosts' 332, giving them a 40-run bonus ahead of the second chance. It was Ravindra Jadeja's (86*) and Hanuma Vihari's (56) that saved India from what would have been an even lower total.

Credit should also be given to Bumrah for coming in as No.11 and adding 32 for the final wicket with Jadeja, while having scored nothing himself - him not losing his wicket paved way for the former to add as many runs as he could, to the limping Indian total, and at least reduce the damage faced.

England have just started their second innings now. And meanwhile, read on to know more about the top cricketing stories from the world, for today:

_______________________________________________________________

#5. India A in comfortable position against Australia A

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match
Shreyas Iyer

The second unofficial Test of the Australia-A tour of India is going on at the KSCA Cricket Ground at Alur, Bengaluru, and at stumps on Day 2, India-A are looking poised at 223/3, in reply to Australia A's 346 all out.

Earlier, Australia resumed play at 290/6 on Day 1, and lost a wicket almost immediately, with Michael Neser falling after a century stand with Mitchell Marsh. The remaining three wickets fell within 54 runs, as Marsh raced off to a memorable hundred as well. Kuldeep Yadav completed a memorable five-wicket haul, as Shahbaz Nadeem picked up another three.

India started batting well, with Ravikumar Samarth and Abhimanyu Easwaran registering a 174-run-stand for the first wicket itself. But then, both of them fell within a space of two runs, and Ankit Bawne followed suit, with just three overs remaining for the day's play to end. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill are the currently unbeaten batsmen at the crease.

Brief Scores: India-A first innings: 223/3 (Easwaran 86, Ravikumar 83, Shreyas 30) trial Australia-A first innings: 346/10 (Marsh 113*, Travis Head 68, Kuldeep 5/91, Nadeem 3/90) by 123 runs.

"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
