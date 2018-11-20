India announce 12-man squad, ICC dismisses PCB's case against BCCI and more- Cricket News Today, 20th November 2018

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

India are all set to take on Australia in the T20I series opener at The Gabba in Brisbane tomorrow. After a disappointing loss against Kiwis in the first Test, Pakistan skipper blames poor shot selection as the reason for their downfall on Day 5. PSL draft for the next season gets underway with few big names ready to go down the hammer.

Here's a look at some of the top stories that made the Cricket headlines today:

Indian team announces 12-man squad ahead of the T20I at The Gabba

Ahead of the T20I series opener at The Gabba in Brisbane, Men in Blue have announced a 12-man squad who will contest to feature in the first T20I against Australia on November 21. Virat Kohli-led side decided to spill beans on their probable playing XI which might take the field against Australia in the first T20I.

There were no surprises as India decide to go in with three pace bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed. Unfortunately, there was no place for Umesh Yadav for the first T20I.

In the batting order, Virat Kohli returns to the fold as KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik retain their place in the starting XI. Rishabh Pant will don the gloves for his side as Manish Pandey fails to make the cut into the side.

Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal will battle for the final spot in the team. Moreover, the elder of the Pandya brother might just be the tempting option with his all-around skills.

Virat Kohli and Co. will be looking to begin the tour on a high by registering a win in the first game of the tour and set the tempo for the games to follow.

Here's the selected squad for the first T20I:

We've announced our 12 for the 1st T20I against Australia at The Gabba #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/c6boLtieGf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2018

