×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Stokes hits out at Manjrekar, Rabada No.1 and more - Cricket News Today, 28th November 2018

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
287   //    28 Nov 2018, 20:33 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The India-Australia Test series is only days away, and the anticipation for the mouth-watering contest is already hotting up. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

Stokes hits out at Manjrekar's tweet

Stokes after the third Test
Stokes after the third Test

Ben Stokes has had a bumpy ride over the last one year - he's back playing for England, but the shadow of the Bristol assault case is still lurking in the background. He was recently part of England's 3-0 rout of Sri Lanka, and played contributing roles with the bat and ball.

Known to call a spade a spade, Stokes recently responded to ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar tweet, where he likened the England all-rounder's contribution to 'garnishing' in a dish. Manjrekar stated that players like Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, and Jack Leech were left with being 'poor chefs'.

Ridiculing the analogy, Stokes remarked that it is a team game and the side only cares about winning, not garnering personal credit.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England Cricket Indian Women's Cricket Team Ben Stokes Kagiso Rabada Cricket News Today
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
'Humiliated' Mithali's letter, BCCI's new ban and more -...
RELATED STORY
7 dead, 1 injured after a cricket match in Pakistan,...
RELATED STORY
McCullum’s message to Kohli, ABD’s new record and more –...
RELATED STORY
Rain pain for Virat Kohli's men, India crash out of World...
RELATED STORY
Australians to miss part of IPL 2019, India eyeing...
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur's heroics, Indian cricketers'...
RELATED STORY
Rumoured bookie link for World Cup winner, Kohli on top,...
RELATED STORY
Stokes gets new lease of life, AB de Villiers in new...
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes to miss 2nd Test, Anderson injures himself,...
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes' injury, delay in India's squad selection and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us