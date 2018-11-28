Stokes hits out at Manjrekar, Rabada No.1 and more - Cricket News Today, 28th November 2018
Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.
The India-Australia Test series is only days away, and the anticipation for the mouth-watering contest is already hotting up. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.
Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:
Stokes hits out at Manjrekar's tweet
Ben Stokes has had a bumpy ride over the last one year - he's back playing for England, but the shadow of the Bristol assault case is still lurking in the background. He was recently part of England's 3-0 rout of Sri Lanka, and played contributing roles with the bat and ball.
Known to call a spade a spade, Stokes recently responded to ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar tweet, where he likened the England all-rounder's contribution to 'garnishing' in a dish. Manjrekar stated that players like Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, and Jack Leech were left with being 'poor chefs'.
Ridiculing the analogy, Stokes remarked that it is a team game and the side only cares about winning, not garnering personal credit.