Stokes hits out at Manjrekar, Rabada No.1 and more - Cricket News Today, 28th November 2018

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 287 // 28 Nov 2018, 20:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The India-Australia Test series is only days away, and the anticipation for the mouth-watering contest is already hotting up. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

Stokes hits out at Manjrekar's tweet

Stokes after the third Test

Ben Stokes has had a bumpy ride over the last one year - he's back playing for England, but the shadow of the Bristol assault case is still lurking in the background. He was recently part of England's 3-0 rout of Sri Lanka, and played contributing roles with the bat and ball.

Known to call a spade a spade, Stokes recently responded to ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar tweet, where he likened the England all-rounder's contribution to 'garnishing' in a dish. Manjrekar stated that players like Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, and Jack Leech were left with being 'poor chefs'.

We don’t care about personal credit,and garnish is pointless on all food anyways,we care about winning,it’s a team sport and we won as a team #3-0 Cheers Sanjay 💤 https://t.co/4oVhPVm1d5 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2018

Ridiculing the analogy, Stokes remarked that it is a team game and the side only cares about winning, not garnering personal credit.

1 / 4 NEXT