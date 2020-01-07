Cricket South Africa release statement supporting four-day Test matches

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

South Africa played Zimbabwe in a four-day Test in 2017

Refuting reports of South Africa opting out of the four-day Test proposal, a statement was released by Cricket South Africa that supported the new change. CSA made its stance clear amid reports by Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper which suggested that South Africa's highest cricket governing body might oppose the proposal.

Cricket South Africa said in a statement:

“In view of an unsourced and misleading report in the media this morning, please be advised that it is Cricket South Africa’s official policy to support four-day Test match cricket.”

Retracing CSA's stance a couple of years back, the statement reminded that South Africa were the first country to host a four-day Test against Zimbabwe in 2017 and have been supporting this move for over two years.

“We, in fact, hosted the first official four-day test match between ourselves and Zimbabwe a couple of years ago.”

England and Wales Cricket Board have stated that they will be looking at this proposal post-2023 while Cricket Australia are yet to give serious consideration to the proposal. As far as India is concerned, current Indian captain Virat Kohli and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar made it clear that they didn't want to tinker with the existing format.