Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka rivalry - Top 3 World Cup clashes

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25 May 2019, 17:33 IST

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final
India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

Asian giants, India and Sri Lanka are two of the only three Asian countries who have been successful in winning the coveted ICC World Cup trophy. Legendary players like Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Arjuna Ranatunga have represented Sri Lanka at the World Cup whereas icons Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly have proudly donned the Indian jersey at the mega-event.

Also Read - CWC 2019: 5 Nations who have won the most number of World Cup matches

Looking at the World Cup history of both the teams, both India and Sri Lanka have played all the 11 World Cups conducted so far. India has won two World Cups while Sri Lanka has won one.

The two teams have often crossed paths at the mega-event, eight times to be precise. Sri Lanka won four of those matches, while India won three, with one match drawn. Today, we will have a look at the top 3 World Cup clashes between the two neighbors.

#3 2007, Group Stage, Trinidad

Group B, India v Sri Lanka - Cricket World Cup 2007
Group B, India v Sri Lanka - Cricket World Cup 2007

The 2007 World Cup proved to be the worst World Cup campaign in Indian cricket history as the Men In Blue lost a group stage match to Bangladesh. In order to progress to the next round, they had to overcome the challenge from the Sri Lankans.

Sri Lanka were already through to the next round as they had beat both Bangladesh and Bermuda. India won the toss and opted to bowl first at Port of Spain.

Upul Tharanga and Chamara Silva's half-tons took the island nation to 254 in 50 overs. Chasing 255, India lost the key wickets of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Robin Uthappa before the team score crossed 50.

A 54-runs stand between skipper Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag helped India stay in the match but Muttiah Muralitharan's 3-wicket haul ensured that the India lose the match by 69 runs. Sri Lanka knocked India out of the World Cup.

Also Read - SK Flashback: When India were knocked out of the 2007 World Cup

