Cricket World Cup History: 3 surprising records held by Indians in the tournament history

Dravid and Ganguly scored first 300-run partnership in WC history

Team India is one of the successful teams in the history of Cricket World Cup. Lead by the young captain Kapil Dev, India created history in 1983 defeating the defending champions West Indies in the finals. The victory in the finals scripted a new chapter & changed the way cricket was regarded in the country.

In 2003, led by aggressive skipper Sourav Ganguly and anchored by the maestro Sachin Tendulkar India reached the finals. It's a different story that they were blown away by the mighty Aussies. It didn't take long for India to erase the memories and lay their hands on the silverware 8 years later. The MS Dhoni-led side lifted the trophy for India after 28 years.

The squad for the 2019 world cup is very balanced and filled with match winners. Team India would hope to bring the third trophy home with a successful campaign. India expected break few records in the upcoming edition. However, Over the years there have been many records created by Indian players in the world cup and there are a few surprising records that Indians have in the mega event which you might not know.

Here's a look at some such records:

#1 Bishan Bedi's maiden overs:

Bishan Bedi

The left-arm orthodox from Punjab, nicknamed as Bishu was part of the famous Indian spin quartet (Himself, Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrashekar, & Srinivas Venkataraghavan) during the 1970s. Bedi had very impressive bowling variations & often troubled batsmen with the ball in hand.

He played less ODI cricket due to the prominence Test cricket had at that time. He featured for India in the 1975 world cup and has bowled two maiden overs in a single game against East Africa. Even today, no other bowler has achieved that feat in the World Cup.

