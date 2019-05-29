×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup History: 3 surprising records held by Indians in the tournament history

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
430   //    29 May 2019, 13:58 IST

Dravid and Ganguly scored first 300-run partnership in WC history
Dravid and Ganguly scored first 300-run partnership in WC history

Team India is one of the successful teams in the history of Cricket World Cup. Lead by the young captain Kapil Dev, India created history in 1983 defeating the defending champions West Indies in the finals. The victory in the finals scripted a new chapter & changed the way cricket was regarded in the country.

In 2003, led by aggressive skipper Sourav Ganguly and anchored by the maestro Sachin Tendulkar India reached the finals. It's a different story that they were blown away by the mighty Aussies. It didn't take long for India to erase the memories and lay their hands on the silverware 8 years later. The MS Dhoni-led side lifted the trophy for India after 28 years.

The squad for the 2019 world cup is very balanced and filled with match winners. Team India would hope to bring the third trophy home with a successful campaign. India expected break few records in the upcoming edition. However, Over the years there have been many records created by Indian players in the world cup and there are a few surprising records that Indians have in the mega event which you might not know.

Here's a look at some such records:

#1 Bishan Bedi's maiden overs:

Bishan Bedi
Bishan Bedi

The left-arm orthodox from Punjab, nicknamed as Bishu was part of the famous Indian spin quartet (Himself, Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrashekar, & Srinivas Venkataraghavan) during the 1970s. Bedi had very impressive bowling variations & often troubled batsmen with the ball in hand.

He played less ODI cricket due to the prominence Test cricket had at that time. He featured for India in the 1975 world cup and has bowled two maiden overs in a single game against East Africa. Even today, no other bowler has achieved that feat in the World Cup.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly Greatest Cricketers of All Time Sachin Tendulkar Records ICC World Cup All-Time Records (Previous Years)
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: 3 times the host nation won the tournament
RELATED STORY
Four records held by India in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: India's leading run-scorers in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: India's XI in 2003 World Cup final - Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup: 4 biggest wins for Team India in terms of runs at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: The greatest XI that never won the World cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Combined XI featuring Asian players
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 unsung heroes in World Cup history 
RELATED STORY
CWC History: Records held by associate nations 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Five heart-breaking moments in the World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us