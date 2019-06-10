Cricket World Cup History: 4 teams that never won a World Cup match

Bermuda lost all the matches they played in ICC World Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest cricket carnival of the world as all the top cricketing nations of the world gather at one place to determine who is the world's best. The first World Cup was held in the year 1975, where eight teams took part in the event. Over the years, 11 World Cups have taken place and 20 teams have played in this tournament.

Australia has been the most successful team with 5 World Cup wins while India and West Indies have won two World Cups each. The Asian giants, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won the World Cup trophy once. On one side, all the major teams dream to win the ICC World Cup and on the other, the associate nations dream to win a match in the World Cup.

Though most of the teams have been successful in winning a World Cup match, these 4 teams have been an exception.

#4 Scotland

The Scotland cricket team

Scotland has played the most World Cup matches amongst the teams which are on this list. The Scots have played 14 World Cup matches from 1999 to 2015 but they weren't successful in winning a single match.

They came very close to winning their first ever World Cup match in 2015 against Afghanistan but unfortunately, Afghanistan won the match by 1 wicket in the end. The Scots played in 3 Cricket World Cups till date and they have finished at the bottom of the points table on every occasion.

Recently, Scotland defeated world no.1 ODI team, England in an ODI game but they could not qualify for the 2019 World Cup. Scotland will try their best to qualify for the next ICC World Cup which will be played in the year 2023.

