Cricket World Cup History: 5 most memorable finals

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

The ICC World Cup is considered as the mega-event of cricket not only because it takes place once in every four years but also that the strongest teams of the world send out their mightiest squads to compete at the tournament. It is a dream of every cricketer to represent his nation at the World Cup and the ones who make it to the World Cup desire to reach the finals.

The final of the ICC World Cup is one of the most watched sports events in history hence, every player wishes to emerge as the hero of their country by helping them win the holy grail.

In the 11 editions of the World Cup conducted thus far, 7 teams have been successful in qualifying for the final whereas only 5 teams can call themselves World Cup winners. In this article, we will have a look at the 5 most memorable finals in World Cup history:

#5 Australia vs West Indies, 1975 World Cup final

Clive Lloyd slammed a century in the first World Cup final

The first ever World Cup was held in the 60-overs format where Australia and West Indies bettered all the other teams to make it to the final. West Indies batted first and scored 291/8 in 60 overs, thanks to a Clive Lloyd century. GJ Gilmour picked a 5-wicket haul to become the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

Chasing 292, the Aussie captain, Ian Chappell played a brilliant knock of 62 runs but his best efforts could not take his team over the line as they fell short by 17 runs in the end. KD Boyce's 4-wicket haul played a huge role in determining the outcome of the match.

