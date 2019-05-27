×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup History: Best XI featuring one player from each World Cup winning team

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    27 May 2019, 18:54 IST

Sachin Tendulkar - The Legend
Sachin Tendulkar - The Legend

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is about to commence in England. In the earlier 11 editions, Australia have won the World Cup the most number of times with 5 wins, India and West Indies have won the tournament twice each while Pakistan and Sri Lanka have registered one win each.

New Zealand, South Africa, England and Bangladesh are yet to win a World Cup while Afghanistan are still relatively new to International cricket. Out of the 11 occasions, the host nations have won the tournament only thrice. While the first three editions of World Cup in England was played as a 60 over format, the later editions were all 50 over formats.

Here, an attempt is made to select the best Playing XI with one player from each previous 11 editions of World Cup-winning teams. As the number of player from one team is restricted to only one, some legends have to miss out. Actually from the pool of class players, one can make two or three teams of identical might.

Openers: Sachin Tendulkar and Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist and Sachin Tendulkar - Deadly combo
Adam Gilchrist and Sachin Tendulkar - Deadly combo

Sachin Tendulkar was unlucky in the first five World Cups that he was part of. It all changed in his final World Cup appearance in 2011, when MS Dhoni’s men conquered the world after a long gap of 28 years. Tendulkar was one of the heroes of India’s victory with 482 runs in the tournament, including 2 hundreds.

Sachin has aggregated 523 runs in 1996 and 673 runs in 2003 World Cups. No one could forget his brutal assault on Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. He certainly deserves a place in any All-time World XI, more so in this elite team. Tendulkar is one of the openers in this team.

Adam Gilchrist is Australia’s best ever wicket-keeper batsman. Along with Matthew Hayden, he formed a formidable opening partnership for Australia. Gilchrist was one of the few players who were part of three World Cup-winning teams.

Gilchrist scored 408 runs in World Cup 2003 at a strike rate of 105. He was even better in the next World Cup in 2007, with 453 runs at a strike rate of 104. In the final of World Cup 2007, Gilchrist scored an incredible 149 runs off 104 balls which took the wind out of the Sri Lankan’s sail.

Adam Gilchrist is the second opener and wicket-keeper in this team.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Adam Gilchrist
Advertisement
An unbeatable World Cup XI featuring one legend from each Champion team
RELATED STORY
All Time Cricket World Cup XI: Who made it to the team ?
RELATED STORY
World Cup Dream XI – One best player from each edition of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: India's XI in 2003 World Cup final - Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The youngest player in each team
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 times the host nation won the tournament
RELATED STORY
Highest wicket takers in each edition of the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Leading wicket takers in Cricket World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 bowling figures in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Top 8 Cricketers with the most 'Man of the Match' awards in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us