×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup history: Gordon Greenidge combined English technique with West Indian flair

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
47   //    17 Jun 2019, 13:09 IST

Gordon Greenidge
Gordon Greenidge

Gordon Greenidge hit the ball with savage power but he was also a technically well-equipped batsman, an opener par excellence. He was equally at home in one-day cricket as in Test matches, and could handle pace and spin alike. He arrived just when the renaissance of West Indies cricket took root under the leadership of Clive Lloyd.

Greenidge became a vital pillar of the great team that dominated the world of cricket for a-decade-and-a-half. Forging at the outset a formidable opening combination with the diminutive left-hander Roy Fredericks, he later formed a longer association with Desmond Haynes. Greenidge and Haynes became an all-time great opening pair, ranked alongside the finest in history.

Still in his first year in international cricket, Greenidge made a placid start in the 1975 World Cup. He came into his own in the semi-final against New Zealand, putting on 125 for the second wicket with Alvin Kallicharran. He was dismissed for 55 with the West Indies on the threshold of a win. The 95-ball knock was punctuated by 7 fours and a six. 

In the final Jeff Thomson had him caught behind by Rodney Marsh early in the innings.

Greenidge began the second World Cup in 1979 in scintillating form. He tore the Indian attack to shreds as he stroked a classy hundred. In combination with Haynes he put on 138 for the first wicket. It was only fitting that the first time Greenidge and Haynes walked out together in the World Cup, they featured in a century stand.

Greenidge next combined with Vivian Richards in an unbroken partnership of 56 that carried the side to victory. Greenidge finished on 106 not out off 173 balls with 9 fours and a six. It was a sterling effort that wrested him the man-of-the-match award.

This was followed by a fine 65 against New Zealand as the West Indies coasted to an easy win.

He posted another century stand with Haynes in the semi-final, off the Pakistani attack. They put on 132 runs, and set the West Indies on the road to the final. Greenidge’s contribution was a splendid 73 and it fetched him another man-of-the-match prize. 

Advertisement

In the final Greenidge was run out for 9 but it was already a memorable tournament for him. With a century and two half-centuries in four matches he notched up the highest aggregate of 253 runs at an average of 84.33 as the West Indies lifted the Prudential Cup for the second time.

Ray Robinson wrote: "No paragon of straight-bat defence could keep his left elbow higher than Gordon. It enables him to be the world's strongest off-driver. A high backlift and full follow-through contribute to his driving on both sides to take command of the bowlers. His bruising back-foot drive and his fondness for the hook discourage them from shortening length."

In the stunning upset by India in the opening encounter in 1983, Greenidge and Haynes scored 24 apiece and put on 49 runs. But a steady fall of wickets accounted for the first West Indies defeat in the World Cup.

A failure against Australia was followed by an unbeaten century in the Zimbabwe game. His 105 came off 147 deliveries with 5 fours and a six, and a record unbroken 195-run stand for the third wicket with Larry Gomes ensured an easy win. Greenidge was man-of-the-match again.

As the West Indies sought to avenge their earlier defeat at the hands of India, Greenidge fell early. But he was back among the runs against Australia, putting on 79 with Haynes. Then along with his other great mate Vivian Richards, he flayed the attack comprising their old adversaries - and often tormentors - Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson.

By now much of the fire had gone out of the dreaded pace duo, and Greenidge and Richards put on 124 in an awesome display of power and dominance. It was another chapter in this long-running saga, and on this occasion the peerless West Indies strokemakers won hands down.

By the time Rodney Hogg had Greenidge caught by skipper Kim Hughes, he had hit up 90 and the West Indies were on the road to victory. He cracked 8 fours in his 140-ball essay.

This was, however, the end of Greenidge’s run of success in the World Cup. He missed the return match against Zimbabwe, and was dismissed for 17 in the semi-final. Then in the final he shouldered arms to Balwinder Sandhu’s in-cutter to be bowled for 1. That signaled the beginning of the West Indies collapse leading to the upset win by India.

Greenidge was not available for the 1987 tournament, and thus ended an epoch in the annals of West Indies cricket. With the great team beginning to disintegrate and Greenidge’s partnership with Haynes over, the West Indies were never the same force again.

Even today they bemoan the absence of a pair of classy openers. That only underlines his huge role in the unprecedented success of his side. 

Greenidge will undoubtedly rank as one of the best openers in history. His wide array of powerful shots, which in later years also included the reverse sweep, made him a big draw.

Brought up in the English cricketing system, he imbibed the basics thoroughly, but was not lacking in West Indian flair. Greenidge was probably the most complete opening batsman of his era.

Gordon Greenidge’s World Cup batting and fielding record:

Matches 15, Highest Score 106*, Runs 591, Average 45.46, Strike-rate 59.15, Hundreds 2, Fifties 4, Catch 1

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Gordon Greenidge
Advertisement
1979 World Cup flashback: When Gordon Greenidge went on the rampage against the hapless Indian bowlers
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: List of players who scored the first century in each edition of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Classy stroke-makers on show in a high voltage West Indies vs Pakistan Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup: 5 times a team went undefeated en route World Cup glory
RELATED STORY
The dominance of West Indies: 1979 World Cup records and stats
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Andy Roberts, pioneer among modern West Indies pace giants
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: A thrilling triumph for the underdogs in the World Cup 1983 final
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Michael Holding delivered his chilling tale with finesse
RELATED STORY
The West Indies' domination and India's historic Win - World Cup Cricket 1979 to 1987
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The Caribbean tale of woe at the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Today, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us