Cricket World Cup History: India's XI in 2003 World Cup final - Where are they now?

25 May 2019, 10:50 IST

2003 Indian World cup team

The 2003 World Cup was one of the greatest World Cup campaigns for the Indian team. Coming into the tournament, there were not many expectations from the Men in Blue. Sourav Ganguly's men started the tournament on a bad note as they struggled against the Netherlands and suffered a humiliation versus Australia.

Then their campaign picked up pace as the team seemed to be in great form. The Indian team blew away every competition in sight as they seemed to win matches for fun. This was a memorable campaign as India reached final for only the second time in their history.

In the final, they met Australia again and they were beaten by the Kangaroos again. Australia won the World Cup for the second time in a row, while Indians suffered a heartbreak. Nevertheless, the cricket-loving nation will always remember the campaign and the stars which made it possible. So let us take a look at what those stars are doing now.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

Sachin and Sehwag

The opening partnership played a huge role in the success of the Indian team in the tournament. Sachin Tendulkar was in absolute god-mode throughout the tournament as he scored 673 runs in the tournament. This is still the record for most runs scored in a single World Cup.

The master blaster announced his retirement from cricket in 2013. Since then, he has spent most of his time outside cricket except the two months during IPL where he is mentor of Mumbai Indians. Tendulkar also owns teams in various sports leagues in the country.

Virender Sehwag waged a lone battle in the final of 2003 World Cup but the team fell short. Currently, the dashing opening is entertaining audiences with his commentary. Sehwag is also running an international school in Delhi.

