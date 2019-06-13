×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup history: Michael Holding delivered his chilling tale with finesse

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
76   //    13 Jun 2019, 23:17 IST

Not for nothing was Michael Holding known as the Rolls-Royce of fast bowlers. Beginning as a tearaway speedster, he later cut down his speed and bowled with immense control. All the while he had such a smooth and silent run-up to the wicket that, as the story goes, umpires could not hear him approaching from behind them. He was thus christened ‘Whispering death’ by Dickie Bird.

Certainly, the batsman could hear the ball bowled by Holding whisper a nasty foreboding every time it whizzed past his ears. Holding was indeed one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time.

Michael Holding lets fly.
Michael Holding lets fly.

In the 1979 World Cup, Holding was one of the four wheels of the awesome Caribbean speed machine, the others being Andy Roberts, Joel Garner and Colin Croft. This foursome - in which Croft was replaced later by Malcolm Marshall - was, perhaps unarguably, the greatest in history. It swept all before it, and the second Prudential Cup was no exception. Holding’s own contribution in it was outstanding. 

This was apparent from the very start as he and Roberts reduced India to 29 for three in the opening encounter at Edgbaston. Holding had Dilip Vengsarkar and Anshuman Gaekwad caught by Alvin Kallicharran and Collis King respectively. Despite Gundappa Viswanath’s brilliance, India never really recovered from that disastrous beginning. Holding clean bowled Viswanath too and eventually finished with four for 33 off his 12 overs.

Sir Garfield Sobers summed up Holding’s bowling style thus: "Michael Holding is slimly built, and has to rely on his wonderful rhythm and co-ordination as a compensation for his lack of brute force."

With the match against Sri Lanka washed out, the West Indies faced New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Chasing a target of 245, New Zealand lost wickets regularly to the pacers. Holding was as economical as ever, giving away just 29 runs in his 12 overs for the wicket of Lance Cairns.

In the semi-final against Pakistan, Holding was once again right on the spot. After having opener Sadiq Mohammad caught behind by Deryck Murray for 2, he kept the batsmen on a leash despite a superb partnership between Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas. Holding conceded just 28 runs in 9 overs as the West Indies entered their second successive final. 

As Vivian Richards and Collis King placed the West Indies in a commanding position after a bad start, the English innings followed the opposite course. Their openers skipper Mike Brearley and Geoff Boycott laboured over 129 runs. Then Holding’s craft came into play as he had both caught.

He continued to be miserly and this time gave away no more than 16 runs in 8 overs as Garner and Croft wiped out the rest of the English batting.

Advertisement

It was a great World Cup for Holding as he topped the averages at 13.25 for each of his 8 wickets in 4 matches. What's more, he conceded just 2.58 runs per over, giving away a mere 106 runs in his 41 overs. If any more evidence was needed that Holding was a thoroughbred, none was required after this tournament.

The 1983 edition was not so easy for the West Indies but Holding continued to bowl splendidly. As the side suffered its first defeat in the tournament by a determined Indian team, Holding was yet again on target, three of his 12 overs being maidens.

He picked up the wickets of opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth and top-scorer Yash Pal Sharma while giving away just 32 runs. His efforts however did not bear fruit as the Caribbean batsmen, for once, failed to rise to the occasion.

Holding’s amazing accuracy was on view again during the rout of Australia at Headingley. While Winston Davis ran through the line-up to become the first bowler to capture 7 wickets in a World Cup match, a mere 23 runs were scored off Holding’s 8 overs. He dismissed Rodney Marsh as the Windies won by 101 runs.

The Zimbabweans posed few problems at New Road in Worcester, and Holding continued to concede less than three runs per over. He took two for 33 in his 12 overs.

With the West Indies looking for revenge in the return match against India at The Oval, for the first time more than four runs an over were scored off Holding. But he captured three invaluable wickets.

He sent back Mohinder Amarnath, top-scorer with 80, and then the dangerous Kapil Dev and all-rounder Roger Binny in a terrific burst. The West Indies won comfortably and Holding finished with three for 40 off 9.1 overs.

Holding was below par against Australia and did not play in the Zimbabwe game. He was, however, back at his best in the semi-final against Pakistan.

Once again he conceded just above 2 runs per over. He finished with one for 25 in 12 overs. In fact, the entire quartet of speedsters - Roberts, Garner, Marshall and Holding - bowled fast and straight, giving away 109 runs in the 48 overs that they bowled between them, taking 7 wickets.

It was fast bowling at its best in a one-day match. There was no escape for Pakistan.

And so the game was set up at Lord’s against surprise finalists India. Again, the peerless pace combination was devastating. By a remarkable coincidence their performance in the final was uncannily similar to that in the penultimate round.

Pakistan had finished on 184; here India were bowled out for 183. The four pacemen conceded 106 runs in their 42.4 overs while capturing 8 wickets. Holding took two for 29 in 9.4 overs.

The target seemed easy meat for the West Indies. That their batsmen faltered is another story.

The image of a forlorn Holding standing sideways at the wicket after being adjudged leg-before, and the Indians running joyously to the pavilion, will remain etched forever in the minds of all those who watched that stunning upset. 

That was the last scene of Holding’s participation in the World Cup. But that is not how this great bowler will be remembered. He was among the finest, and did full justice to his abilities in the tournament.

Never getting carried away, he bowled with exemplary control. Hardly ever was he collared, and not in a single match in which he bowled did he go wicketless. In 11 matches he took 20 wickets at an average of 17.05, conceding just 2.94 runs per over.

His career was an object lesson in the art of ODI fast bowling. Rolls-Royce would doubtlessly be proud of lending their name to Michael Holding, one of the finest fast bowlers in history.

Michael Holding’s World Cup bowling and fielding record:

Matches 11, Wickets 20, Average 17.05, Best 4/33, Economy 2.94, Catches 5

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Michael Holding
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: Players who took 4 wickets or more on World Cup debut
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Andy Roberts, pioneer among modern West Indies pace giants
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Winston Davis' astonishing spell destroys Australia in the 1983 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: List of players who scored the first century in each edition of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup: 5 times a team went undefeated en route World Cup glory
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: When Pakistan knocked West Indies out of 2011 World Cup
RELATED STORY
What are the top four things that we don't see in cricket these days?
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The Caribbean tale of woe at the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Coulter-Nile, Smith, and Starc turn saviours for Australia against West Indies
RELATED STORY
The West Indies' domination and India's historic Win - World Cup Cricket 1979 to 1987
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Today
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us