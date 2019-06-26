×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup history: Rameez Raja, stoic achiever in a team of stars

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
149   //    26 Jun 2019, 20:30 IST

Rameez Raja provided stability in a Pakistani team bristling with talent.
Rameez Raja provided stability in a Pakistani team bristling with talent.

Rameez Raja crept into the lead performers of the World Cup unnoticed. He was not a flamboyant player, often overshadowed by the brilliance of men like Imran Khan, Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram. He even lacked the natural ability of his elder brother, Wasim.

But he was a great asset to Pakistan, a correct player who opened the batting with competence, if not flair. One look at his figures, and you get a good idea of his consistency. Indeed, Rameez Raja did Pakistan proud on several occasions throughout his career.

This was apparent from the very beginning. Opening against Sri Lanka at the Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad (Sind) in the 1987 World Cup, Rameez got into the groove right away. He was associated in a fine third-wicket partnership with Javed Miandad. The two put on 113 before Rameez departed for 76 scored off 115 balls with 3 fours.

Being run out for 15 against England, he took 42 off the West Indies attack, adding 64 for the third wicket with Miandad. It was a vital partnership after two wickets had fallen early. Pakistan went on to win by one wicket off the last delivery.

Rameez brought up his first one-day century in the return game with England. He put up an opening stand of 61 with Mansoor Akhtar, and then added 167 for the second wicket with Salim Malik. He was eventually out for 113 off 148 balls inclusive of 5 fours, with Pakistan well in sight of an easy victory.

He scored 32 in another useful opening stand of 64 with Mansoor against Sri Lanka.

The West Indies came back strongly in the final league match at Karachi, but Rameez top-scored with 70. His opening partnership with Mudassar Nazar was worth 78, and he added another 50 for the second wicket with Malik. His 111-ball stint yielded 3 boundaries.

Unfortunately, Rameez was run out for 1 in the semi-final as Allan Border’s Australians stunned the joint favourites. Rameez had batted consistently throughout the tournament, invariably building a strong foundation for the later batsmen to consolidate. 

Advertisement

Rameez began the 1992 campaign in style in the opening encounter with the West Indies. After two useful stands with youngsters Aamir Sohail and Inzamam-ul-Haq, he was joined by his old ally, Miandad. The two featured in an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 123 in just 20 overs.

Rameez scored 102 not out off 158 balls with 4 boundaries, and became the fifth player to bat through an innings in the World Cup. That, though, was not enough as the Caribbean batsmen raced away to a 10-wicket win.

After a couple of failures and missed matches, Rameez was back in the saddle against Australia at Perth, sharing an opening stand of 78 with Sohail. He scored 34 as Pakistan made a late surge for the semi-finals.

Rameez then scored 32 as they met Sri Lanka at the same venue. He put on 61 for the second wicket with skipper Imran Khan.

A big score was due and Rameez obliged, in the process halting the triumphant run of New Zealand. He hit the highest score of the tournament, a glorious unbeaten 119 to lead the side to the semi-final with a seven-wicket win.

A stand of 115 for the third wicket with a strangely subdued Miandad was a feature of the innings. Rameez hit 16 fours in his 155-ball knock which underscored the fact that he was a great asset in Pakistan’s campaign.

The adversaries in the semi-final were once again the Kiwis. Rameez played his part here too. He scored 44, and put on 54 for the second wicket with Imran, providing a platform for a charge towards victory that would take Pakistan to their first World Cup final.

Rameez departed early in the final but he had already played a significant role in helping his team wrest the title.

He aggregated 349 runs, exactly the same number that he did in 1987. The last frame of the 1992 World Cup had Rameez jubilantly catching England’s No. 11 Richard Illingworth in the outfield off Imran.

He was then one of only two batsmen to have scored three centuries in the World Cup, the other being the great Vivian Richards. Rameez was certainly in illustrious company. 

For all practical purposes, Rameez Raja’s World Cup career was over by then. He played only one match in 1996, notching up his 700th run in the tournament.

For all his match-winning performances, Rameez was upstaged for the man-of-the-match prize each time - primarily because he was not flashy. His were solid displays, which skipper Imran could depend on time and again.

Rameez was a quiet soldier of Pakistan cricket, even in the slam-bang version of the game.

Rameez Raja’s World Cup batting and fielding record:

Matches 16, Highest Score 119*, Runs 700, Average 53.84, Strike-rate 64.22, Hundreds 3, Fifties 2, Catches 4

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Rameez Raja
Advertisement
World Cup 2019 History: Pakistan's 1992 World Cup Winning XI - Where are they now? 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Saeed Anwar, a classy role model for aspiring openers to emulate
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Asif Iqbal, a versatile performer in the limited opportunities he had
RELATED STORY
Power shift in Asian cricket - Rise of Bangladesh and a stumble for Pakistan?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 33, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Reliving Pakistan v India | 2003 Group Match, Centurion
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Fan files complaint in Pakistan court to ban cricket team after loss versus India 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Inzamam arrived with a bang at the 1992 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Imran Khan leads Pakistan to 1992 World Cup triumph
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Recalling the epic encounter between Aamir Sohail and Venkatesh Prasad 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Yesterday
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 84/2 (19.0 ov)
LIVE
Pakistan need 154 runs to won from 31.0 overs
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us