Cricket World Cup History: Re-living the previous India-Pakistan World Cup Encounters

Aatam Gajjar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Jun 2019, 12:13 IST

The famous India-Pakistan rivalry all set to take place on the 16th
The famous India-Pakistan rivalry all set to take place on the 16th

India and Pakistan, two of the biggest rivals in cricket history will be squaring off in the 22nd match of the tournament at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16th 2019.

Virat Kohli's men will be coming into the game at the back of two comfortable wins and a washed out match against New Zealand. India started its campaign with a six-wicket win against South Africa and followed it up with a 36-run victory over defending champions Australia by 36 runs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be entering the competition post a 41-run defeat against Australia. The Sarfaraz Khan-led side started their tournament with a loss against West Indies but an enthralling win against the hosts England by 14 runs put their course on track before a rain washed-out match against Sri Lanka.

As the Asian neighbours take on each other, one could certainly expect another extreme and intensified rivaly on the field. In light of the upcoming contest, here is a recap of all the encounters between these two countries in World Cup history.

World Cup 1992: India won by 43 runs

The match known for iconic More-Miandad incident was India's first encounter with Pakistan in World Cup
The match known for iconic More-Miandad incident was India's first encounter with Pakistan in World Cup

India faced Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup in the 16th match of 1992 World Cup at the SCG in Sydney. Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pakistan got off to a good start as India lost an early wicket of Kris Srikanth. However, India recovered with a 61-run partnership between Ajay Jadeja and Azharuddin. Jadeja played a crucial knock of 46 runs while Sachin Tendulkar's 54 and a quick-fire 35 from Kapil Dev took India to a respectable total of 216/7.

Chasing a total of 217, Pakistan lost Inzamam-ul-Haq and Zahid Fazal early on in the innings. After some economical bowling from Prabhakar and Dev, Aamir Sohail set about the repair work with his 65. However, after his wicket, Pakistan was bundled out for 173, losing last eight wickets for just 68 runs.

Manoj Prabhakar, Kapil Dev and Srinath ended up with a couple of wickets each. Sachin Tendulkar was awarded the Man of the Match for his all-around performance.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads Cricket World Cup Records (Previous Years) IND vs PAK World Cup Head to Head Stats & History
