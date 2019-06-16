Cricket World Cup history: Ryan ten Doeschate, always a class act

Of Dutch descent, born in South Africa, having played virtually around the globe, Ryan ten Doeschate was unarguably the best batsmen to have represented a non Test-playing team, and would have walked into most Test line-ups. Not unsurprisingly, he won the ICC Associate and Affiliate Player of the Year Award in 2008, 2010 and 2011.

Ten Doeschate dazzled in the two World Cups that he appeared in, the one classy player in a group of modest performers. His record and consistency would be cause for envy to many turning out for more accomplished sides.

Ryan ten Doeschate

As his mates struggled against the country of his birth at Basseterre, St. Kitts in the 2007 World Cup, Ten Doeschate strode in with his team in disarray at 6 for two after 4.1 overs. They were facing a mammoth South African total of 353 for three in a match curtailed to 40 overs a side.

A leg-glance fetched him his first boundary in the tournament but wickets continued to tumble. He found the fence regularly, and the only partnership of substance came when Tim de Leede joined him. In the 34th over Ten Doeschate pulled medium-pacer Justin Kemp high over mid-wicket for a six to raise his half-century in 67 deliveries.

He hit his 8th four, stepping out and driving straight, in the next over. But his delightful innings was cut short by the brilliance of AB de Villiers in the covers. As the two batsmen hesitated over a single, De Villiers scored a direct hit at the non-striker’s end, to find Ten Doeschate short of his ground.

His 57 had come off 74 balls and the stand was worth 42. The Netherlands could manage just 132 for nine. The one bright spot in their innings was the glittering strokeplay of Ten Doeschate.

There was an equally tough encounter with Australia next. This time Ten Doeschate displayed his skills with the ball.

Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist hammered 5 boundaries in his first four overs. But the Aussie skipper drove back a scorcher to a low full-toss and Ten Doeschate reacted swiftly to his right, bringing off a superb catch inches from the turf.

Runs kept flowing when Ten Doeschate returned for a second spell but in his last over Michael Hussey, attempting a six, holed out at long-on. As the reigning champions piled up 358 for five, Ten Doeschate ended with two wickets for 76.

Advertisement

At the crease he was trapped leg-before for just 1 by speedster Shaun Tait, and this time Holland were bowled out for 129 in 26.5 overs.

Having faced the heat in the first two matches it was a relief to be playing Scotland in a match of little significance. The Scots could manage just 136 runs before being skittled out in 34.1 overs.

Entering the arena at 37 for two after 5.4 overs, Ten Doeschate could now express himself freely. He was soon stroking boundaries in the company of Bas Zuiderent. In the 15th over he cut Glenn Rogers to the fence, then skipped down the track next ball and hoisted it high over long-on onto the top of the stand. This mighty hit brought up the fifty of the alliance in 10 overs.

At the end of the 22nd over the Netherlands were 114 for two with Zuiderent on 42 off 55 balls, and Ten Doeschate on 46 off 58 balls. Dougie Brown continued his spell and Ten Doeschate whipped the ball on the on-side for a boundary to raise his half-century.

He cut the next delivery to the ropes and dispatched the subsequent one to mid-wicket for another four. Zuiderent got a single off the first ball of the next over by Majid Haq. Off the third delivery, Ten Doeschate sashayed down the wicket and stroked to the mid-wicket boundary. He drove the next over mid-off into the fence. A wide followed, and Ten Doeschate was again springing out of his crease and sending the ball thudding into the hoardings on the on-side.

Holland had won in 23.5 overs, the partnership was worth 103 in 18.1 overs, and Zuiderent was 43 not out off 56 balls with 6 fours. Ten Doeschate had finished the game with a flourish, returning unconquered with 70 runs to his name, having negotiated 68 deliveries and stroked 13 boundaries and the six that had the ball resting on the roof for the rest of the match.

It was the end of the tournament for his team but Ten Doeschate had showcased his class in no uncertain terms. He was now the only Dutch batsman to average above 50 in the World Cup, but his two half-centuries at a strike-rate of 86.48 had only whetted the appetite at this stage.

There were more opportunities for Ten Doeschate to display his skills in the 2011 World Cup. The earlier batsmen had stood up to the English new-ball attack when Ten Doeschate joined Tom Cooper at 58 for two in 11.4 overs. The pair settled down to a fine partnership.

It was a typically fluent innings by Ten Doeschate. Once the fifty of the partnership had been logged in 12.1 overs, Ten Doeschate raised the tempo. He struck Paul Collingwood for two boundaries on either side of the wicket in the 25th over. He jumped out of the crease in the next over, took the ball on the full and sent it sailing over long-on for a six.

Cooper fell for 47, the pair having added 78 off 16.3 overs. Looking to rebuild, Ten Doeschate reached his half-century off 59 deliveries. Some more deft footwork and dexterous wristiness sent a Graeme Swann delivery sailing above mid-wicket for a six. A few overs later he tonked Collingwood for another six over long-on, and soon the stand with Tom de Grooth had realized 50 in 49 balls.

The pair added 64 in all. It was time for Ten Doeschate to step on the pedal. He slammed two boundaries off Tim Bresnan, and then turned on Stuart Broad. Now on 98, he placed the ball towards fine-leg, and the throw ricocheted from the stumps to the boundary.

His century came off 98 deliveries. In the same over Ten Doeschate pulled a short one to the fence. Peter Borren slammed three boundaries off James Anderson.

When Ten Doeschate finally departed for 119, the stand was worth 61 in just 5.2 overs. Spanning 110 balls, Ten Doeschate’s polished essay was embellished with 9 boundaries and 3 hits over it. His heroics enabled the team to throw a huge challenge with a total of 292 for six.

All the England batsmen were in good nick though. Skipper Andrew Strauss and Kevin Pietersen set the tone by hoisting 105 on the board in 17.4 overs. At 224 for two, with the match slipping away, Ten Doeschate bowled one down the leg side to Jonathan Trott but wicketkeeper Wesley Barresi brought off a lightning stumping.

In his next over Ten Doeschate castled Ian Bell. Suddenly there was a flutter, the asking-rate climbing to nearly seven-and-a-half runs an over.

Paul Collingwood and Ravi Bopara, however, calmly ushered in a win with 8 balls to spare. Despite the defeat, Ten Doeschate was man-of-the-match.

The West Indies were too strong, Ten Doeschate scoring just 7. Pacer Kemar Roach bagged a hat-trick at the end, finishing with six for 27.

It was a similar tale against South Africa, Ten Doeschate toiling manfully for a haul of three wickets for 72. Facing a total of 351 for five, he was leg-before-wicket for a second successive time with 11 runs to his name.

India made heavy weather of a relatively small chase of 190, but Ten Doeschate fell early again for 11.

Ten Doeschate was due for a substantial score. He got it when confronted by the Bangladesh attack, but received little support from his colleagues. Walking in at 66 for three after 22.5 overs, only Alexei Kervezee offered a semblance of support in a partnership of 34 for the fifth wicket.

As wickets fell around him, Ten Doeschate lofted Rubel Hossain over mid-wicket for a six. He hit his second boundary in the next over to raise a half-century in 65 balls. Holland were all out soon, Ten Doeschate returning unbeaten with 53. Bangladesh overhauled the target of 161 with ease.

It was an interesting last game with Ireland, and a chance for the Dutch to notch a win. The portents, though, were not good as two early wickets fell and Barresi retired hurt after being struck by a throw from the outfield.

The onus was now on Ten Doeschate. After a bit of a look in, he took the attack to the Irish, lofting Trent Johnston to the mid-wicket fence and hammering another to the pickets at cover in the same over. Boundaries flowed from his blade but Kervezee departed just after the score passed 50.

Barresi returned to the crease in an aggressive frame of mind and helped add 60. It was then that skipper Peter Borren combined with Ten Doeschate in a century partnership that put the innings on an upward graph.

With Borren finding the ropes regularly, Ten Doeschate raised his half-century in 65 balls. They settled in nicely, and then stepped on the accelerator in the 38th over. 27 runs came in two overs, including five boundaries. The hundred of their alliance was registered in the midst of this in 16.1 overs, and Ten Doeschate hoisted his century off 104 deliveries.

He struck a six over mid-wicket in the next over and in trying to hit another off the following delivery, was caught at long-off. It was again a splendid innings by Ten Doeschate, his 106 spanning 108 balls and studded with 13 fours besides the six.

Borren scored 84 and Holland piled up 306. The Irish openers William Porterfield and Paul Stirling were equal to the challenge though, raising 177 runs. The other batsmen too played their part and they clinched victory with six wickets and 2.2 overs in hand.

The Netherlands returned disappointed but Ten Doeschate had again stamped his class, beginning and ending the campaign with fine hundreds, and a half-century in the middle. An average once more above 60 and strike-rate of almost 90 were true indicators of his pedigree.

He vied with batsmen from the fancied teams for honours at the crease. When most of the spotlight is on the superstars, it is wonderful to watch talent from the lesser teams. The minnows surprise every now and then, and that provides spice at the most unexpected of times.

It was delightful to see Ryan ten Doeschate showcasing his skills on the big stage.

Ryan ten Doeschate’s World Cup batting and fielding record:

Matches 9, Highest Score 119, Runs 435, Average 62.14, Strike-rate 88.14, Hundreds 2, Fifties 3, Catches 4