×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup history: Courtney Walsh, a true role model

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
41   //    20 Jun 2019, 00:35 IST

Courtney Walsh
Courtney Walsh

A gentleman fast bowler - in itself an anachronism - Courtney Walsh has been one of the most remarkable characters in modern cricket. An enduring memory of this unusual man is his amazingly sporting conduct in not running out Pakistan’s Salim Jaffer at Lahore in the 1987 World Cup in the tense closing stages of a nail-biting match.

That would have been the last ball, and had Walsh ‘Mankaded’ Jaffer, the West Indies would have won the match by one run, and may have perhaps also qualified for the semi-finals. But that would have been a victory devoid of honour, and Walsh is nothing if not an honourable man.

As it turned out, Pakistan won the match by one wicket when Walsh eventually delivered that last ball. The incident epitomized Walsh, who always played within the spirit of the game.

It was not that he did not play the hard way. He would never have captured the highest number of wickets in Test cricket had he not done so. But he never bent the rules to his advantage, and was always dignified on and off the field.

Walsh is still the highest wicket-taker for the West Indies in the World Cup. He appeared in the competition for the first time against England in 1987. He made early inroads, having Chris Broad caught behind, though he came in for a hammering later as England snatched a two-wicket victory.

He made another early breakthrough against Sri Lanka, again in collusion with Jeff Dujon, but was more economical this time.

Then came that extraordinary match against Pakistan. Walsh ripped through the middle order. He had Salim Malik caught by Eldine Baptiste, and then bowled Ijaz Ahmed to have Pakistan tottering at 110 for five.

Advertisement

He returned to dismiss both skipper Imran Khan and Salim Yousuf, who were staging a rearguard action. At that stage he had taken four for 26 off 9 overs.

He came on to bowl the last fateful over with Pakistan needing 14 to win and Abdul Qadir in a belligerent mood. The rest, as they say, is history, remembered as much for Walsh’s noble gesture as for the heart-stopping finish.

Walsh had a quiet time in the return matches against Sri Lanka and England. The West Indies were now playing only for pride. As they faced Pakistan, Walsh dismissed Malik and Imran, finishing with two for 34 in his 10 overs. The side took solace from the fact that they won their last match.

Walsh did not appear in the 1992 World Cup but returned to the sub-continent for the sixth edition of the tournament. By this time the West Indies team bore a completely new look. For the first time in the competition he shared the new ball with his great comrade-in-arms Curtly Ambrose.

Walsh was rather inconspicuous, though accurate, in the early stages of the event, but bowled well enough in the stunning reverse at the hands of Kenya. He took the first three wickets as Kenya struggled at 45 for three. Ultimately, in the context of the match, he conceded too many runs - 46 runs in his 9 overs.

But with the West Indies desperately needing a win over Australia in the last league match in order to qualify for the quarter-finals, Walsh was at his best again. He had skipper Mark Taylor caught behind by Courtney Browne. Later he bowled Steve Waugh who had put on 110 for the third wicket with Ricky Ponting. 

Walsh replicated his sporting gesture of 1987, this time refusing to run out non-striker Stuart Law in the last over. He finished with two for 35 off 9 overs. Richie Richardson’s brilliant knock ensured that the side would progress to the knockout stage. 

Walsh did not have much of a role in the quarter-final, but bowled tidily in the closely-fought semi-final against Australia after early inroads had been made by Ambrose and Ian Bishop. He was the last batsman to be dismissed as the West Indies surrendered a match that they seemed to have had in their grasp.

Walsh bowled 333 deliveries in the tournament, the same number that he did in 1987, and he was as disciplined as ever. 

It has often been said that Walsh got better with age, and if proof of it were required one only needs to look at his figures in the 1999 tournament. Of course, that event was held in territory familiar to him, and which favoured his type of bowling - a far cry from conditions in the sub-continent where he played his other two World Cups, where wickets are usually graveyards of fast bowlers. 

Walsh was unerringly accurate in 1999. In a tough opening encounter he dismissed both Pakistani openers, Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi cheaply. He then knocked back the stumps of big-hitting skipper Wasim Akram to finish with three for 28 off his 10 overs.

The hapless Bangladeshis bore the brunt of Walsh’s swerving deliveries. He tore through their line-up to bag four for 25 off 10 overs, and claimed the man-of-the-match award. 

Walsh continued to be on target against New Zealand, removing Matthew Horne early and conceding just 23 runs off his 10 overs.

The rookies from Scotland had a torrid time against the West Indies attack, being shot out for 68 in 31.3 overs. Walsh was not to be left out of the fun, his analysis being 7-1-7-3.

To beat Australia in the last round-robin match for a berth in the super-six stage was a tall order. They had done exactly that in 1996, thanks to Richie Richardson’s brilliance. This time Australia too were in strife, and they prevailed easily. Walsh bowled accurately, giving away just 25 runs in his 10 overs. 

That was the last time the large-hearted Walsh played in the World Cup. It had been a long journey for the gentle giant who shall remain an inspiration for generations of cricketers - not only for his feats with the red cherry, but equally for his demeanour on the field.

Ted Corbett summed up the man: “Walsh has represented all that is good and exciting and virtuous in West Indies cricket. He has a heart that is larger than the rest of that stretched limo he calls his body. He never knows when he is beaten, he never lets a batsman have an easy ball, he never cruises.”

Will we see another like him? One certainly hopes so.

Courtney Walsh’s World Cup bowling and fielding record:

Matches 17, Wickets 27, Average 20.25, Best 4/25, Economy 3.46, Catches 3

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Courtney Walsh
Advertisement
SK Flashback: The incredible last over in the West Indies vs Pakistan face-off at the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: A twist in the 'tail' in the World Cup 1996 Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: McGrath propels Australia into the World Cup 1999 Super-Six
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Gordon Greenidge combined English technique with West Indian flair
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Andy Roberts, pioneer among modern West Indies pace giants
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Michael Holding delivered his chilling tale with finesse
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Five instances when the tournament champion had a 100% win percentage 
RELATED STORY
Windies legends on the revival of Caribbean cricket
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The Caribbean tale of woe at the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup: 5 times a team went undefeated en route World Cup glory
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Yesterday
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Today
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us