Cricketers congratulate Mithali Raj for becoming the highest run-getter in women's ODIs
Mithali's feat is indeed a proud moment for all the Indian fans and wishes poured in from across all the social media platforms
July 12, 2017, will go down as one of the historical days in Indian cricket as Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's ODIs by overtaking former England batter Charlotte Edwards' tally of 5992 runs.
Mithali achieved the feat when she guided the fourth ball of the 29th over bowled by Ellyse Perry to the fielder at covers for a single. Three balls later, she hoisted Kristen Beams over her head to become the first women to reach the 6000-run mark in ODIs. She also notched up her 49th ODI fifty later in the match before she was eventually dismissed for 69.
In a career spanning 18 years, Mithali has scored 6028 runs in 164 innings at an average of 51.52 including five centuries and 49 fifties, which is also the most by any batter in women's ODI. With this, she has ended all the debates on who the greatest women's player of all-time is.
Mithali's feat is indeed a proud moment for all the Indian fans and wishes poured in from across all the social media platforms. The Indian men's cricketers too congratulated Mithali on her achievement. Let us take a look at some of the tweets from the cricket fraternity
