Cricketers congratulate Mithali Raj for becoming the highest run-getter in women's ODIs

Mithali's feat is indeed a proud moment for all the Indian fans and wishes poured in from across all the social media platforms

Mithali Raj in action in the ongoing women's World Cup

July 12, 2017, will go down as one of the historical days in Indian cricket as Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's ODIs by overtaking former England batter Charlotte Edwards' tally of 5992 runs.

Mithali achieved the feat when she guided the fourth ball of the 29th over bowled by Ellyse Perry to the fielder at covers for a single. Three balls later, she hoisted Kristen Beams over her head to become the first women to reach the 6000-run mark in ODIs. She also notched up her 49th ODI fifty later in the match before she was eventually dismissed for 69.

Extra cover: Mithali Raj becomes all-time leading run-scorer in women's ODIs

In a career spanning 18 years, Mithali has scored 6028 runs in 164 innings at an average of 51.52 including five centuries and 49 fifties, which is also the most by any batter in women's ODI. With this, she has ended all the debates on who the greatest women's player of all-time is.

Mithali's feat is indeed a proud moment for all the Indian fans and wishes poured in from across all the social media platforms. The Indian men's cricketers too congratulated Mithali on her achievement. Let us take a look at some of the tweets from the cricket fraternity

Also read: Mithali Raj's parents recall her journey to cricketing greatness

Mithali Raj

Privileged 2 have now become the all time leading run-scorer. Its been an incredible time scoring each & every run for @BCCIWomen #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/eVRjU8rdvP â Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 12, 2017

Sachin Tendulkar

Congratulations, @M_Raj03! Becoming the highest run scorer in Women's ODIs is a huge achievement. Also, superb knock today! â sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2017

Virender Sehwag

The whole of India is super proud of @M_Raj03 's spectacular achievement of becoming the all time leading scorer in the world in Women ODI's â Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2017

VVS Laxman

Seen the growth of @M_Raj03 from the age of 10 to becoming the 1st women cricketer 2 score 6?0?0?0? ODI runs! Proud of u Mithali?Keep it up? â VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 12, 2017

Virat Kohli

A great moment for Indian Cricket, @M_Raj03 becomes the highest run scorer in Women's ODI Cricket History today. Champion Stuff! ?? â Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 12, 2017

Shikhar Dhawan

Congratulations Mithali Raj for becoming the leading run-getter in ODIs. We are proud of you. @M_Raj03 @BCCIWomen â Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 12, 2017

Gautam Gambhir

Ajinkya Rahane

Mithali Raj becomes the highest run scorer in Women's ODI Cricket History today. Super achievement ! @BCCI @M_Raj03 â ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) July 12, 2017

Harbhajan Singh

Congratulations @M_Raj03 on the remarkable feat of becoming the all-time highest run-scorer in women's ODIs. More power to you! #Girlpower ? â Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 12, 2017

Anil Kumble

Wonderful to hear that @M_Raj03 has become the all-time highest run-scorer in women's ODIs. Congratulations! â Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 12, 2017

R Ashwin

A batswoman I have always admired has crossed yet another amazing landmark. Good luck with the rest of the World Cup @M_Raj03. ? â Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 12, 2017

Umesh Yadav

Proud moment! @M_Raj03 becomes the highest run scorer in Women's ODI Cricket History ! â Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) July 12, 2017

Sanjay Manjrekar

The ultimate yardstick of a great player is to maintain excellence over a long period of time & that's what Mithali Raj has done.???#WWC17 â Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 12, 2017

Jason Gillespie

Aakash Chopra

First to score 6000 ODI runs ?? #MithaliRaj, you're a ?? pic.twitter.com/P3O9okr2fn â Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 12, 2017

Isa Guha

Congrats @M_Raj03 on becoming the first woman to 6000 runs and the highest ODI run scorer. #runsforfun #WWC17 â Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 12, 2017

Rahul Sharma

Congratulations @M_Raj03 highest run scorer in Women's ODI Cricket History today. @BCCI ??????? â Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) July 12, 2017

Mohammad Kaif

Congratulations legend Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 on becoming the highest run scorer in Women ODIs.All time great. Wish the team the best#IndvAus â Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 12, 2017

Manoj Tiwary

Congrats @M_Raj03 on becoming the leading run scorer in Women's ODI cricket. Phenomenal performer for India over many seasons. #WWC17 â Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) July 12, 2017

Anjum Chopra

Congrats Mithali! Hard work n consistency leading you to become the highest run scorer in Women's ODI's.Well done ???? @M_Raj03 #WWC17 â Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) July 12, 2017

S Badrinath