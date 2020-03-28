Cricketers who have donated to help India fight the coronavirus pandemic

Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir have made some massive contributions to the relief funds.

Shikhar Dhawan, Laxmi Ratan Shukla have also urged the public to contribute as much as they can.

Sourav Ganguly (L) and Sachin Tendulkar [PC: NDTVSports]

It has been close to two weeks since the coronavirus applied a complete halt on cricketing action across the world. With the health concerns posed by the virus, big events such as the Indian Premier League, England's 2020 County Championship have all been pushed to later dates.

Cricketers around the world have gone into self-isolation while taking to social media to spread the importance of staying indoors and maintaining hygiene. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar among other star Indian cricketers have urged fans to stay safe through videos on their social media accounts.

The number of cases tallied in India has gone over 900, with the country currently observing a 21-day lockdown to fight the widespread of the virus.

Amidst these testing times, quite a few cricketers and cricket associations have generously donated to help with the COVID-19 relief efforts. The Cricket Association of Bengal, Hyderabad Cricket Association and Assam Cricket Association have also offered their premises for the government to use as temporary quarantine centres.

In this article, we will have a look at the list of cricketers who have graciously donated to the cause, in addition to a few associations who have also contributed to the relief efforts.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar (₹50 lakh)

Sachin Tendulkar

The Master Blaster donated ₹25 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Tendulkar has been actively involved in charity activities, having also donated to the Uttarakhand floods relief fund and most recently the Australian Red Cross.

#2 Sourav Ganguly (Rice worth ₹50 lakh)

BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly also did his bit by donating rice worth ₹50 lakh for the needy during the 21-day lockdown. Cricket Association of Bengal in a statement mentioned that the Former India captain will be distributing the rice with the help of rice brand Lal Baba Rice.

#3 Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan (4,000 face masks)

Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us... pic.twitter.com/7oG7Sx4wfF — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 23, 2020

Irfan Pathan took to Twitter on 23rd March to announce that he and his brother, Yusuf Pathan were donating 4,000 face masks to the health department under the banner Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust, an organisation run by their father.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan

Hi everyone remember to stay indoors & take care of your family and yourself. I have done my bit and contributed to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's National Relief Fund - https://t.co/39srdIyFGB

Encouraging all of you to help, so that together we can make a difference 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9XZ0dEEAii — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 26, 2020

Indian cricket team opener, Shikhar Dhawan in a video on Twitter urged the public to contribute to the PM's Relief Fund and their Chief Minister's Relief Fund and help out those in need. Dhawan requested fans to join hands and fight the battle against the Corona virus.

#5 Gautam Gambhir (₹50 lakh)

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir pledged to contribute ₹50 lakh from his MP LAD fund to facilitate the quick treatment and relief efforts in the government's push to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

#6 Laxmi Ratan Shukla (3 months worth of salary)

IN THIS DIFFICULT TIMES, DID MY BIT, HUMBLY DONATED 3 MONTHS OF MY SALARY TO CM'S RELIEF FUND. PLS COME FORWARD AND STAND IN SUPPORT WITH ONE AND ALL.🙏 @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial #ShareKaro #Dilse #SupportOneAndAll pic.twitter.com/TK7ewwiSTd — Laxmi Ratan Shukla🇮🇳 (@Lshukla6) March 25, 2020

Bengal all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who represented India in the ODI format put out a video on Twitter in which he has urged the public to contribute in whichever way they can. The 38-year-old is understood to have contributed three months of his salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Special mention of foreign players who have donated

#1 Shahid Afridi

For #Covid19, doing my part by creating mass awareness on precautions, symptoms, dos&donts. @SAFoundationN distributed ration, installed hand sanitizers at #SFCH & made an isolation ward for ones with symptoms. Do ur part NOW by #SocialDistanacing! pic.twitter.com/qVYLMtAS2g — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 21, 2020

Pakistan star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been doing his bit to help those in need through the Shahid Afridi Foundation. For the last week, Afridi has been actively distributing ration, essentials like soap, sanitizers to ensure the safety and hygiene of his countrymen.

List of associations that have donated to the COVID-19 relief efforts

The Cricket Association of Bengal, Saurashtra Cricket Association, Pakistan Cricket Board and Bangladesh Cricket Board have made generous donations to hasten the recovery process.

#1 Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)

It has come to light that the CAB contributed a sum of ₹25 lakh to the West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund, while CAB president Avishek Dalmiya himself made a personal contribution of ₹5 lakh.

#2 Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA)

The SCA is understood to have donated ₹21 lakh each to the Chief Minister of Gujarat's Relief Fund and the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

#3 Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA)

The Maharashtra Cricket Association pledged to contribute ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to further facilitate the government's relief efforts.

#4 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

The PCB, a few days ago confirmed that Pakistan's centrally contracted players will combine to donate ₹5 million to help the government's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

#5 Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has made an effort to collect an amount totalling to approximately 25 lakh Bangladesh Takas, with 27 cricketers donating half of their monthly salaries for the cause.