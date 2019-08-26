Cricketing fraternity salutes Ben Stokes for Ashes heroics

Ben Stokes delivered one of the finest Test knocks in the history of the sport

'Take a bow, Ben Stokes!'

These words have been doing the rounds ever since Ben Stokes beautifully cut a short delivery towards extra cover for a boundary, sealing a victory for England in the 3rd Ashes Test which will go down as one of the most legendary Test matches of all time.

Having been bowled out for just 67 in the first innings and then losing both openers in quick succession during the chase, the writing appeared to be on the wall for England, who had been set a whopping target of 359.

However, an unexpected fightback by England's middle order, led by their World Cup hero Ben Stokes, resulted in one of their most memorable Test victories of all time.

Disastrous start

After losing their openers early once again, England were in deep trouble at 15/2. Out walked the skipper Joe Root to try and steady the ship. Showing great determination, Root began to stitch a vital partnership with Joe Denly, who contributed 50 crucial runs for his side in a valiant effort that frustrated the Australian bowlers.

The duo added 126 runs for the third wicket, raising hopes of an unlikely English victory. However, Josh Hazlewood soon got rid of Denly, and Nathan Lyon, on the following morning, dismissed Root, leaving England four down and 201 runs away.

Stokes The Finisher

A very cool and collected Ben Stokes, who had battled hard the previous evening to preserve his wicket, stitched a partnership of 76 runs with Jonny Bairstow. However, Bairstow was dismissed soon after which opened the floodgates.

When Jofra Archer was dismissed attempting an ugly hoick off the bowling of Nathan Lyon, England looked dead and buried. Stuart Broad's dismissal then brought Australia to within one wicket of retaining the Ashes.

However, Stokes, who received outstanding support from Jack Leach, began to open up and cart the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground. Stokes struck some amazing boundaries, each shot raising England's hopes of winning the contest. The southpaw was at his innovative best, dismantling the Aussie bowlers with ramp shots and switch hits.

Stokes and Leach added 76 runs for the final wicket - Stokes managed 75 of them - to seal one of the finest comebacks in Test cricket history.

Tributes pour in

From present-day cricketers to legends of the game, applause poured in for Stokes from all over the world.

You cannot do that Ben Stokes ..... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

What a remarkable Test Match. One of the best test 100s you will see. Brilliant stuff from @benstokes38 Gritty contribution from Leach. Congratulations @ECB_cricket #Ashes #ENGAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2019

Australia defensive with field spread to early for Stokes shows how he is feared. #Ashes #AUSvENG — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 25, 2019

Well done @englandcricket ... super Test match! @benstokes38 you are a freak! @BeefyBotham would have loved that! You 2 can dine out on that for the rest of your life! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) August 25, 2019

Unbelievable scenes at the ashes ! @benstokes38 can’t really describe what you did with that bat, hats of to you 🎩 test cricket at its best 🏏 #Ashes2019 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2019

Time and again @benstokes38 Plays the kind of cricket and wins the games which makes him the best all rounder of the current lot #ashes #TestCricket #freak — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 25, 2019

That was special from Ben Stokes. Single handedly winning the test match. Great viewing — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2019

One of the best knocks of all time in Test Cricket.#Stokes #Ashes2019 — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) August 25, 2019

Oh these nail-biters.. Test Cricket at its best!! What a player though @benstokes38 ⭐️ #Ashes2019 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) August 25, 2019

One of the best innings of all time in cricket by @benstokes38. Test cricket at its best. #Ashes2019 — Sandeep sharma (@sandeep25a) August 25, 2019

One of the greatest test match innings of all time. Ben Stokes, take a bow #ENGAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 25, 2019

No words can do justice to that game and that innings by Stokes. Unbelievable!Aust had there chances and that LBW decision of Lyon will mean a sleepless night for all Aussies. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) August 25, 2019

I have no sister but if I did I’d want her to marry Ben Stokes. — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) August 25, 2019

Take a bow !! Ashes 2109 well n truly alive b’coz of just one man @benstokes38 !! Cricket at its best !! Well played #stokes n #England !! — Mithun Manhas 🇮🇳 (@MithunManhas) August 25, 2019

Everyone choked !! The Aussies .. the Umpire but Stokes is Stoked #ashes What a player !👏👏👏 Unbelievable.. unforgettable!!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 25, 2019

Ben stokes that was simply awesome.. This 100 will be remembered for a very long time.. what a player @benstokes38 congratulations mate.. #Ashes Test cricket at its best.. incredible — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 25, 2019

Hahahha WOW!! That was insane. Sir @benstokes38, arise 😂 what a game, what a player!! #ashes — Tom Curran (@TC59) August 25, 2019

That was pretty special! @benstokes38 , that was ridiculous! Well done. Ashes alive and well. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 25, 2019