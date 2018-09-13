Current World XI in ODI Cricket

hemantsports FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 269 // 13 Sep 2018, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli

Over the years, cricket has evolved a lot, more specifically ODI cricket. Initially, when the ODI game started it was viewed as a mini Test match where the batsmen treated the opening phase like a Test match and gradually increased the scoring rate. The score in excess of 200 was considered decent and dependable.

However, it was the 1996 World Cup that changed the dynamics of batting especially at the top of the order. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Saeed Anwar started attacking the bowlers in the first 15 overs and scoring briskly during that period.

Now, with the advent of T20 cricket, ODIs has been revolutionized. The modern-day players see it as an extended T20 match. Such has been the proficiency of the modern-day batsmen that scores in excess of 300 runs have become just par these days.

So, we look at the players who are the modern day greats and have the potential to become all-time greats, especially when it comes to 50 over format provided they continue to perform in the same manner as they have done.

The team combination will be of 5 batsmen, 1 Wicket-keeper, 1 All-Rounder, 4 bowlers (3 pacers and 1 spinner). Players who currently playing International Cricket have been considered.

#1 Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is an Indian international cricketer who is the vice-captain of the India national team in limited-overs formats. He is a right-handed batsman and an occasional right-arm off break bowler.

Undoubtedly, Rohit Sharma is currently one of the best openers in the limited-overs format. He can destroy any bowling line-up once he gets settled. Rohit is the only player to score three double centuries in ODI cricket with the highest score of 264, which is a world record. The way he times the ball makes him a treat to watch. He is equally good against both the pace and spin bowlers. He currently occupies the fourth position in ODI batsman rankings.

In 183 matches for India, Sharma has scored 6748 runs for India at an impressive average of 45 and a strike rate of 87.18.

He, without any doubt, deserves his place as an opener in the starting XI.

1 / 11 NEXT