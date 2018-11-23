Current best World ODI XI

ODI Cricket is arguably the most invigorating format of the game. It might not be as quick and entertaining as T20s are but it is certainly a better format to judge a team and its players' performances. With the ICC Cricket World Cup being held in the 50-over format, all the cricketing nations treat their ODI games with utmost seriousness.

The presence of superstars such as Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult and Rashid Khan has ensured that all fans across the world are always on their toes to watch ODI matches. Therefore, let us have a look at the current best XI who would make it to the present World ODI team.

#1 Rohit Sharma (c)

India have a sublime opener in Rohit Sharma

India's Rohit Sharma is no less than a superstar with the bat, and even the smallest of mistakes from a bowler could smell disaster as Rohit has never shied away from putting away bad deliveries. He is presently the world's second best ODI batsman as per ICC Rankings.

Rohit has been phenomenal for his country while opening the innings, often crossing the three-figure mark, scoring big hundreds more often than not. While other top batsmen across the world may go on to score a total of 100-120 when scoring a century, he has a knack of going well above 150 at times.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan is a reliable batsman in multi-nation tournaments

India's other opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan has been a top class choice since the 2013 Champions Trophy. He has been such a revelation for India that never has he been replaced in an ODI series since 2013 due to lack in form.

While Dhawan may have his drawbacks in the longest and shortest formats of the game, nobody can question his selection in the ODI team. He has been especially exceptional in ICC tournaments. His performances in the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2015 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy certainly support his inclusion in the World XI.

#3 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has set an incredibly high standard for batting

Virat Kohli, the world's best batsman, has set a high benchmark for batting. With 38 centuries and an average of over 59 in One Day Internationals, Kohli is the undisputed king of the 50-over format.

Kohli is a must for any side, not only because of his batting prowess, but also for the energy and positivity he brings to any side he plays for. The right-hander can be said to be the only possible heir to the legacy that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar had started with the bat.

