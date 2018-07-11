Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 fast bowling all-rounders in world cricket right now

Vignesh Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
16.64K   //    11 Jul 2018, 16:01 IST

<p>
Stokes and Hardik are the new-gen fast bowling all-rounders who can play all three formats

Fast bowling all-rounders are premium assets of cricket. They are the rarest commodity in any format of the game. They give all the options that a team needs for success.

All-rounders are worth their weight in gold in all formats of the game. They play a vital role by giving the side some much-needed balance and extra options if needed.

Often in limited overs cricket, the fifth bowler becomes an area of concern for teams, and having one or two good all-rounders in the team can solve this problem. A strong performer coming in at No. 6 or 7 in the batting order can also work wonders for a team.

As modern cricket game grows, players are pushed to become more multi-dimensional. A tall fast bowler who can bat, or a batsman who can clock the 130kmph mark on a consistent basis, is really a go-to man in all formats of the game. He can bowl 10 overs on the trot in Test cricket when your premier fast bowlers are tired. Alternatively, he can come in to bat if the side is in trouble and bail them out with a quickfire 50.

Let us have a peek at the top-5 fast bowling all-rounders at the moment in world cricket.

#5. Chris Woakes

CRICKET-NZL-ENG
CRICKET-NZL-ENG

The 6ft tall fast bowling all-rounder plays for the England team in all three formats of the game. He is 29 years old and has played an enormous amount of cricket (135 first class matches) for his county side Warwickshire.

Woakes has scored 5,342 first class runs at a healthy average of 34.91 with 9 centuries and 22 fifties to his name. He has continued to showcase his batting ability on the international scene, averaging nearly 28 in both Tests and ODIs with four fifties down the order and a highest score of 95 not out.

No one can doubt his bowling ability as he has the ability to clock the 140kmph mark consistently; he is one of England's premier fast bowlers in all formats.

Tests

Matches: 24, Runs: 863, Batting average: 27.83, Highest Score: 66, Wickets: 64, Bowling Average: 34.45, BBI: 6/70

ODIs

Matches: 76, Runs: 1034, Batting average: 27.94, Highest Score: 95*, Wickets: 109, Bowling Average: 30.77 , BBI: 6/45

Page 1 of 5 Next
Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ben Stokes Hardik Pandya
Top 5 ODI All-Rounders in the world
RELATED STORY
8 famous brother duos who represented their nation in...
RELATED STORY
5 best father-son duos in cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Top 5 finishers in world cricket at present
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya's biggest litmus Test in English conditions
RELATED STORY
5 Best ODI Players in the World Currently
RELATED STORY
5 best ODI batsmen in the world right now 
RELATED STORY
Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith. Who is the best batsman...
RELATED STORY
5 scintillating performances by Indian bowlers in T20I
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us