×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, India v Pakistan: 3 things to watch out for

GAURI CHANDRA
ANALYST
Feature
15   //    16 Jun 2019, 00:55 IST

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan

The champion of all battles is all set to take place on Sunday at Old Trafford, Manchester and it has already left fans more than excited. Though weather has been unruly in the ongoing World Cup, we still expect to witness a fair play day on 16th of June. With 2 victories in the pocket and 1 abandoned match, India currently stand at 4th position in the points table whereas Pakistan stand at 9th position with a single win, 2 loss and a match abandoned. Although, there have been quite a lot speculations over the playing 11 of Men in Blue for the match against Pakistan, let's take a look at 3 major things that can affect the match.

No 4 Order Batsman- The sudden dropout of in-form Shikhar Dhawan came as a major blow for the Indian team when he got ruled out of the World Cup for 3 weeks due to his thumb injury. It was clear that KL Rahul was playing as the reserved opener so he will take on with Rohit Sharma but as KL moves up the order, there are speculations about the vacant 4th batting position.

Either Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Kartik are expected to take up the place but Shankar may be seen as the favored pick due to his capacities with both bat and ball.

Kohli vs Mohammad Amir- Though Indian skipper, Virat Kohli and Pakistan's speedster Mohammad Amir have mutual respect for each other, their one on one clash will be a thing to watch for. While Kohli has emerged as one of the greatest batsmen of the world, Amir's resurgence in the World Cup makes him a genuine threat.

Kohli and Amir went on head to head for the first time during Asia Cup and Kohli praised him a lot after it. During the intense finale between India and Pakistan in 2017 Champions Trophy, Amir's outstanding spell removed India's top 3 i.e. Sharma, Dhawan and Kohli


Battle between Pak bowlers and India's top order- It will be essential for the top order to give the team a good start so that a better score on the board can be followed. KL will be opening for the first time in the World Cup but with Rohit's in hand experience, a fair start can be expected.

Pakistan on the other side has got some experienced bowlers like Wahab Riyaz, Mohammad Amir, and Hafeez who can prove to be dangerous for the building partnerships. However, WC stats are all in India's favor and they would definitely love to keep up their winning streak.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leisure Reading
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, India v Pakistan: 5 Pakistan Players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India v Australia: 3 Indian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: A combined India-Pakistan XI 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Looking ahead to the high voltage India vs Pakistan encounter
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Important games of the upcoming week to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 New Zealand players India need to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Four iconic moments from the India-Pakistan rivalry
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: The Proteas search for redemption
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India finalise preparations for Pakistan encounter at Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Today
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Today
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us