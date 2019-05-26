×
CWC 2019:  4 World Cup co-incidences between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
590   //    26 May 2019, 12:52 IST

Kohli carried Sachin on his shoulder after 2011 Wolrd cup win
Kohli carried Sachin on his shoulder after 2011 Wolrd cup win

The 12th edition of the cricket’s biggest championship, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 starts in less than a week in England. The tournament which is played only once in 4 years is highly anticipated and is expected to be an excellent tournament.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli is one of the best team in the tournament featuring 10 teams. After succumbing to defeat in the semi-final in 2015, Kohli and his boys will be aware of their pros and cons and will be hoping to put a good show to lift the trophy. The skipper, Virat Kohli himself will be an important aspect if India wants to replicate what they did in 1983 and 2011. Kohli will also be looking to replicate the role played by Sachin Tendulkar in the 2011 World Cup who thus helped India win the trophy after 28 years.

Here we list you 5 world cup co-incidence between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli :


#1. First World Cup Man of the Match award

Sachin won the Man of the Series in 2003 World cup
Sachin won the Man of the Series in 2003 World cup

Both Sachin and Kohli won their first Man of the Match award against the arch-rivals of India, Pakistan. In 1992, Batting first against Pakistan Sachin’s half-century helped India cross the 200-run mark thus posting a total of 216-7 on the board. Chasing 217, Pakistan were all-out for just 173 runs. Sachin was awarded the man of the match for his anchoring knock of 62-ball 54 which included 3 fours as well. In 2015, India batted first against Pakistan. A century from Kohli and half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina helped India post 300 runs on the board. Pakistan fell short by 76 runs in their chase as they were all-out for just 224 runs. Kohli was awarded the man of the match for his 126-ball 107 runs which included 8 boundaries.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time ODI Cricket Most Centuries in ODIs
