CWC 2019: 5 Nations who have won the most number of World Cup matches

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 646 // 24 May 2019, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI

ICC World Cup 2019 is around the corner as the cricket enthusiasts embrace the idea of watching top cricketing nations collide for world supremacy this summer. England and Wales have been given the privilege to host the quadrennial tournament, with the co-hosts entering the tournament as favourites for the trophy.

The upcoming World Cup is going to be the 12th edition of the tournament, and it is fair to say that up until this point, we've had a good share of iconic moments. While some nations can boast of being crowed as world champions on multiple occasions, there are a few, who've come close to winning the trophy on numerous occasions but failed at the final hurdle.

Winning a World Cup requires will, persistence and consistency. Being triumphant at cricket's biggest stage generates a good amount of joy, bliss and glee as the players as well as the fans simply worship the spectacle that we all lovingly call the World Cup.

While the overall success rate is undoubtedly a major talking point, the consistency too is something which defines a nation's status in the elite group. Winning World Cup matches is what every player aspires and is what makes cricketers be reckoned as 'legends'.

Without further ado, here we list down top five nations who have won the most number of World Cup matches:

#5 England

England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI

The co-hosts of the 2019 ICC World Cup have had a battle with luck when it comes to the grandest stage. England have reached the final thrice but to their displeasure, not even once have they managed to land the majestic trophy.

England have a power-packed squad heading into the World Cup, and with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes at their disposal, the English fans are optimistic of their side's chances of winning the competition this year.

England have been on the victorious side on 41 out of 72 World Cup fixtures they've been a part of and will feel immensely unlucky to have not won the cup, despite making it to the final on three occasions.

Eoin Morgan will be looking to better that number during the upcoming tournament as he hopes to become the first man ever to captain an English side to World Cup glory. A triumphant campaign this summer will definitely help him enter the history books as England's greatest ODI skipper.

1 / 5 NEXT