CWC 2019 : Australia call three leg-spinners for practice at their World Cup training camp

Australia are the defending champions of ICC World Cup

What's the story?

The defending champions of ICC World Cup, Australia have commenced their preparations for the 2019 World Cup with multiple practice sessions and net sessions at local grounds. The Aussies were recently practicing at Brisbane where they had called a trio of leg-spinners to help their batsmen combat the leg-spinners at the upcoming World Cup.

The background

Australia announced their 15-member squad for the World Cup a few weeks ago. They had picked only a single leg-spinner, Adam Zampa in the squad. However, looking at the growing trend of leg-spinners, the Aussie batsmen will definitely face a lot of leggies in the mega-event. Thus, this compelled Australian Team Management to include more leg-spinners in the training camp. Today, the team flew in a trio of leg-spinners to assist Adam Zampa.

The heart of the matter

The Australian cricket team called three leg-spinners namely Llyod Pope, Mitchell Swepson, and Tom O'Connell to prepare for their opening World Cup game versus the sub-continent sides. The sub-continent sides have a lot of talented leg-spinners in their squad hence, this preparation will help the likes of Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, and Steve Smith.

The team's coach, Justin Langer too was very positive about the development and backed his batsmen to perform well versus leg-spin. This match practice may even come handy for the Aussies when take on India as the Indian team has Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in their squad.

What's next?

The Australian team will play two warm-up games just like all the other participants before playing their first group match of the 2019 World Cup against Afghanistan.

