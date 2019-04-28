×
CWC 2019: Best XI comprising players over the age of 35

Aman Tongia
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
11   //    28 Apr 2019, 21:30 IST

Picture courtesy: iplt20.com
Picture courtesy: iplt20.com

The World Cup, is arguably the biggest event in any sport. Players and teams from all over the globe gather at one place to fight for the throne. This competition brings out the best from the participants and is an absolute treat to watch. The Cricket World Cup is no different.

The 12th edition of the World Cup, being hosted by England and Wales, is just a month away and the buzz around the tournament has already started. Teams around the world have started their training camps and some of them are set to play international fixtures as they build up to the mega event.

The preliminary squads for the World Cup are out and all teams have a blend of youth and experience. There is always plenty of talk about experience, and there is a reason for that.

Despite players being in their last years of their careers, they hold immense value to their teams. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Muttiah Muralitharan have asserted this fact well with their respective careers.

This year too, there are plenty of big names who are thirty-five or more, and will be a part of this cricket meet. In all probability, it will be the last World Cup for most of these legends. The article looks at a combined eleven of these players, a team which is still very capable of giving any opposition a run for their money.

Openers: Chris Gayle and Hashim Amla

Gayle after his double century at CWC 201

Not long ago, it seemed to be time up for Chris Gayle with the cricket bat. The “Universe Boss,” as he is often called, of course had different ideas. Gayle, in the four innings that he played against England at home, scored 424 runs in at a SR of 137.43. To make the magnitude of this performance clearer, Eoin Morgan was the next highest run getter in the series, with 264 runs from five innings.

The Jamaican, as most Jamaicans, can single-handedly win games on his day. The West Indies have not a won a World Cup since 1979 and Gayle will look to give in his all to lift the much coveted trophy.

Amla is one of the calmest players with the bat
Amla is one of the calmest players with the bat
The Mighty Hash on the other hand, has been a very fine example of consistency. He was the fastest batsman to reach 2000 runs in ODI’s and has successfully done so till reaching 7000 runs. Despite such performances, he often goes unnoticed.

The calmness that Hashim Amla brings to the crease is amazing and more often than not, the team can rely on him. In the absence of AB de Villiers, his responsibility multiplies significantly. The South African team management might ask him to open or bat at three and the cool customer will look to anchor the innings well. 

Gayle and Amla are batsmen with totally different batting styles. While Gayle can tonk the ball a long way, Hashim Amla can provide the stability and hence, maintain the balance.



Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Chris Gayle 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
