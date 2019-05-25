CWC 2019: Five legends and their favorites for the tournament

What is the favorite World Cup team of Sachin Tendulkar?

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins on 30th May and concludes on 14th July. England and Wales are the hosts of the grand cricket carnival. The biggest battle in 50-overs cricket will determine the world's best team.

All the teams look strong on paper and are deserving to lift the trophy but squad strength alone doesn't determine the final winners. There are countless other factors and these teams know that the challenge will be extreme.

Over the years great athletes have played the game. All those who laced a pair of boots to play professional cricket undoubtedly consider it an honor to represent their country in the World Cup stage.

Some best World Cup performers are immortalized by their countries. For instance, Pakistan's World Cup winning captain Imran Khan became their Prime Minister and India's World Cup hero Sachin Tendulkar is considered as a demigod in the country.

Many such greats have named their favorites to win this year's World Cup. Their opinions carry a lot of weight as they are brilliant minds and possess great cricketing knowledge. This article looks at the World Cup favorites of five legendary cricket players.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

The Master Blaster will always be popular around the world due to his achievements in international cricket. He is everything that a successful cricketer should be. It would take so many papers to pen down and detail all his achievements.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in the World Cup and also the most in the 2003 edition to name a few. Speaking about his favorite World Cup side this year, the legend has opined that his own country will seize the trophy.

The seemingly patriotic opinion is actually credible as team India has a well-balanced squad. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy and MS Dhoni's guidance, they have heavy chances. However, adapting to the conditions would be challenging.

