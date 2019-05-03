CWC 2019: Five teams who would want to give a player a fitting farewell

Indian team during Cricket World Cup 2015

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be played from 30 May to 14 July 2019. England & Wales would host the spectacular cricketing tournament. Winning the World Cup is not just an honor for a particular team but also for the nation the team represents.

Every player has a huge responsibility as they play for the pride of their country. Using the World Cup platform, normal human beings etch their names in the history books of their respective countries.

World Cup-winning players are regarded as national heroes in their countries. However, name and fame are not the only things for which each team would want to win the grand tournament. They also play for legacy.

Cricket is a team sport where relative youngsters and experienced veterans play together. People in the twilight of their careers pass on the knowledge to the younger players. The careers of many youngsters get built by the guidance of the senior players. These young players have a lot of respect and love for such mentors.

There are some legendary players would be playing their final World Cup this year. Winning the World Cup is the best way a team can give their legends a fitting send-off. Thus, the respective sides will be having extra motivation to win the coveted trophy. Here is a look at five legends for whom their teams would love to give a memorable farewell.

#5 West Indies: Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is the most experienced West Indies player in the 2019 World Cup. The 39-year-old will be making a record fifth World Cup appearance during the upcoming edition.

The Universe Boss needs just 253 runs to overtake Brain Lara's record and become the leading ODI run scorer for the Caribbean side. During the previous World Cup, Gayle became the first West Indies player to score an ODI double hundred.

All the players would undoubtedly consider Gayle as an inspiration and a hero. They would surely give their everything to win the coveted trophy as a gesture of thanksgiving for Gayle's immense contribution over the years.

