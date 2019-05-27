CWC 2019: Four fan favorites who will be missed in this tournament

Siddharth Arjun

Despite lack of runs, fans called for the inclusion of Yuvraj Singh

Sport is a phenomenon which brings joy not only to the person who plays the game but also to the people who watches it. The fact that a player or a team seen as a representative of a country fuels the fan to support the player to the fullest.

Cricket is no different and in the last decade or so the country with a huge fan base has grown immensely. The support of the fans in a stadium instigates players and with this pressure, great players take their performance to the next level.

Every fan would want to witness their favorite player win games on the big stage like the Cricket World Cup. Although there are many great players who will be in action in this World Cup, a few players have been left out which has disappointed the fans. Let's look at four players who will be missed in this World Cup.

#1 AB de Villiers

AB's retirement call shocked the fans

There are very few players in the cricketing arena who are liked by every fan of the game. AB de Villiers tops that list with his audacious batting display. The South African has been phenomenal in the last few years in all the formats.

It was the right-hander who stood between India and their first ever Test series win in South Africa in 2018. But it was his batting in the colored clothing that has earned him a plethora of fans. He holds the record for the fastest 50 (16 balls), 100 (31 balls), and 150 (64 balls) in ODI history.

Under his leadership, South Africa qualified to the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup. It was a case of near yet so far as they suffered a heart-breaking loss at the hands of New Zealand. 2019 was seen as an opportunity to lay hands on the trophy but after IPL 2018, AB announced his retirement which shocked the fraternity.

Calls have been raised for his comeback, but it is unfortunate that we won't see the 360-degree batsman in this year's World Cup.

